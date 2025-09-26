Most enrolments are concentrated in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, together making up 70 per cent of the share

Women's participation in technical education in India has risen sharply, climbing to 17 per cent in 2025 from just 4 per cent three years ago, according to new data from UGC-backed platform College Vidya. The most dramatic jump has been recorded in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, prompt engineering, and cybersecurity.

In artificial intelligence and machine learning courses alone, women's enrolment jumped from five per cent in 2024 to 20 per cent this year. "Today, one in every five students in AI and ML Master's programmes is a woman, compared to only one in 20 last year," the report highlighted.

Overall demand for AI-related courses has expanded fivefold in two years, with women now accounting for a quarter of MCA Cybersecurity seats and 15 per cent of doctoral candidates in generative AI. Most enrolments are concentrated in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, together making up 70 per cent of the share. Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns are emerging as major contributors to this trend.

"These numbers reflect how online learning, shifting cultural attitudes, and industry role models are unlocking opportunities for women in the technologies shaping India's future," said Rohit Gupta, COO of College Vidya.