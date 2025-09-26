Women's Enrolment in Deep-Tech Soars to 17% in 2025 Most enrolments are concentrated in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, together making up 70 per cent of the share

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Women's participation in technical education in India has risen sharply, climbing to 17 per cent in 2025 from just 4 per cent three years ago, according to new data from UGC-backed platform College Vidya. The most dramatic jump has been recorded in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, prompt engineering, and cybersecurity.

In artificial intelligence and machine learning courses alone, women's enrolment jumped from five per cent in 2024 to 20 per cent this year. "Today, one in every five students in AI and ML Master's programmes is a woman, compared to only one in 20 last year," the report highlighted.

Overall demand for AI-related courses has expanded fivefold in two years, with women now accounting for a quarter of MCA Cybersecurity seats and 15 per cent of doctoral candidates in generative AI. Most enrolments are concentrated in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, together making up 70 per cent of the share. Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns are emerging as major contributors to this trend.

"These numbers reflect how online learning, shifting cultural attitudes, and industry role models are unlocking opportunities for women in the technologies shaping India's future," said Rohit Gupta, COO of College Vidya.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Creators Have Already Made $400 Million on This Platform — and GaryVee Says This Is Just the Beginning

Creators have earned nearly $400 million on StanStore, an all-in-one platform for the "middle-class creator," and with GaryVee's support and a new $300 challenge, the startup aims to help millions turn their passions into profits.

By Leo Zevin
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

Beroe Secures INR 300 Cr to Strengthen Procurement Intelligence Capabilities

The round saw participation from Relativity Resilience Fund, which is part of Trust Group's Private Equity platform, along with investors Mukul Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi and Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Why Do Some People Succeed Instantly While Others Take Years? These 3 Things Explain It

We all love to hear the stories of people who started a business and became an overnight success, but the reality is very different for most.

By Cynthia Kay
Growing a Business

How to Make Your First Million: 'I Call These 'Gateway-Drug Businesses'

Codie Sanchez teaches people to become millionaires by buying up their local mom-and-pop shops.

By Jason Feifer