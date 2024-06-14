In a blog post, LinkedIn chief product officer Tomer Cohen shared how the company observed a remarkable trend of a 5x increase year-over-year in the number of learners engaging with Al courses and content on the platform

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Thursday, the business and employment-focused social media platform, LinkedIn announced it was rolling out new Al-powered features to help the platform users on their professional journey.

In a blog post, LinkedIn chief product officer Tomer Cohen shared how the company observed a remarkable trend of a 5x increase year-over-year in the number of learners engaging with Al courses and content on the platform.

"To help professionals and employers thrive during these fast-changing times, we've been rolling out our own Al-powered enhancements, each designed to enable you to meet your aspirations by becoming more productive and successful," said Cohen.

Late last year, LinkedIn announced several AI-powered features for its users such as personalized learning with a coaching experience; creating effective campaigns; Sales Navigator AI-assisted search and AccountIQ; tailored AI-powered profile writing suggestions, and AI-powered messaging suggestions.

According to a TechCrunch report, LinkedIn has been building with AI since 2007.

The suite of new experiences announced includes the following:

1. Exploring new career opportunities with a new conversational job search

Explore and find job opportunities by asking simple questions in plain language, such as, "Find me a remote marketing job in Detroit that pays at least $110,000."

2. Application & resume review

This feature will allow users to get immediate feedback and personalized suggestions tailored to specific job posts. This will enable your application to stand out among other applicants.

3. Cover letter assistance

This personalization of cover letter recommendations will help you redirect time to focus on what matters, e.g. preparing for your interview.

4. AI-powered expert advice

This feature will allow you to interact with an expert in your field and have a one-to-one conversation on topics they specialize in. "The responses you'll receive are trained by experts and represent a blend of insights that are personalized to each learner's unique needs," the blog said.

Some of the featured experts include Alicia Reece, Anil Gupta, Dr. Gemma Leigh Roberts, and Lisa Gates.

5. Mid-LinkedIn course personalized AI coaching

LinkedIn is adding 60 new courses each week on top of its 22,000 learning courses. But it goes one step ahead by introducing an AI coach which will help learn you better during the sessions. Just ask for summaries of content, clarify certain topics, or get examples and other real-time insights.

Other announcements include making Recruiter 2024 globally available in English in the coming weeks, Microsoft Designer available to B2B marketers, and premium company pages for small businesses.