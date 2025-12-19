WorkIndia Raises INR 97 Cr in Series B Round Led by Aavishkaar Capital Existing investor BEENEXT Capital also participated, investing INR 22 crore, while Aavishkaar Capital contributed INR 75 crore.

Nilesh Dungarwal, Co-founder and CEO of WorkIndia

WorkIndia, a Bengaluru-based recruitment platform focused on blue and grey collar workers, has raised INR 97 crore in a Series B funding round led by Aavishkaar Capital.

Existing investor BEENEXT Capital also participated, investing INR 22 crore, while Aavishkaar Capital contributed INR 75 crore.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to strengthen its technology systems, improve how employers are matched with candidates, expand operations in regions with hiring demand and develop new product capabilities. WorkIndia aims to address recruitment gaps in sectors where hiring is informal.

In January 2023, the startup raised USD 12 million in a pre Series B round led by SBI Holdings, Yamauchi No.10 Family Office and other investors. The funding reflects interest in platforms serving non white collar employment segments in India.

WorkIndia was co-founded by Kunal Patil, Nilesh Dungarwal and Moiz Arsiwala. The platform lists jobs across 50 categories, including tele calling and delivery roles. It serves micro, small and medium enterprises without dedicated human resources teams.

According to startup data platform TheKredible, WorkIndia has raised USD 30 million to date from investors including BEENEXT, Xiaomi, SBI Holdings and Insitor. BEENEXT is the largest external shareholder with an 11.31 percent stake, followed by Xiaomi at 7.3 percent. The co-founders together hold 32.1 percent.

Its competitors include Apna App, QuikrJobs and Rozgar.
