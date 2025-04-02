World Autism Awareness Day: Early Detection Key to Handle Condition Better On 2nd April, the world observed the 'Autism Awareness Day', highlighting the need for increased understanding and support for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). In recent years, numerous startups have emerged, leveraging technology and innovative approaches to address the challenges faced by those with the condition.

On 2nd April, the world observed the 'Autism Awareness Day', highlighting the need for increased understanding and support for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). In recent years, numerous startups have emerged, leveraging technology and innovative approaches to address the challenges faced by those with the condition.

Early Detection and Intervention

Early diagnosis and intervention have been crucial for improving outcomes for children with autism. Bengaluru-based Purple Butterfly Technologies is addressing this by developing an AI-driven platform for early detection.

The platform utilizes AI and machine learning to analyze children's behavious through structured activities and questionnaires. Founded by Debangshu Dasgupta, Subhrojyothi Mukherjee, and Vijay Ramamoorthy, the company's goal is to enable parents to seek timely consultations.

Hyderabad based CoginitiveBotics has also launched an AI-based eLearning platform designed specifically for children with ASD. The special education platform provides a learning environment, to develop aspects such as behaviour, speech, language and emotional skills.

Nikhil kamath, in his recent WTFund podcast highlighted one such company called AI.gnosis, a company that is revolutionisng early childhood development diagnostics with AI. The company's five minute tool analyses biomarkers synch as eye movements and facial expressions to produce 'developmental harmony score'.

The solution is currently deployed in preschools and paediatric clinics, aiming to enable early diagnosis of this condition.

These startups exemplify the innovative approaches being taken worldwide to support individuals with autism. By focusing on early detection, personalized intervention, educational support, employment opportunities, and advocacy, they contribute significantly to enhancing the quality of life for those on the autism spectrum and their families.
