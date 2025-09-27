Faith-led travel has emerged as one of the most powerful drivers of tourism within the country. Searches for Chardham packages climbed by 73%, while Kedarnath recorded a 39% increase and Ayodhya rose by 40%

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On World Tourism Day 2025, new data points to a strong rebound in India's travel industry. Figures from Justdial show domestic travel searches climbed 47 per cent and international searches rose 44 per cent between January and August this year compared with the same period in 2024. The numbers highlight not just a recovery in demand but a shift in how Indians are choosing to travel, with spiritual destinations, hill retreats and short-haul overseas getaways emerging as the top preferences.

Spiritual tourism takes centre stage

Faith-led travel has emerged as one of the most powerful drivers of tourism within the country. Searches for Chardham packages climbed by 73 per cent, while Kedarnath recorded a 39 per cent increase and Ayodhya rose by 40 per cent. Pilgrimage centres such as Shirdi and Ashtavinayak also saw modest but steady growth, with increases of 10 per cent and 6 per cent respectively.

The renewed interest is being fuelled by high-profile religious developments and large-scale cultural projects. The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the expansion of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the continuing draw of the Kumbh Mela have together placed spiritual destinations in the spotlight. Once seen largely as religious sites, many of these centres are now drawing visitors who also view them as cultural and heritage landmarks particularly among younger generations.

"Temples have always been central to rural and heritage economies. What has changed is visibility, thanks to projects like Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Kumbh Mela, and digital outreach. Today, around 65 per cent of devotees at major temples fall within the 18 to 38 age group, showing how Gen Z is embracing spiritual tourism in large numbers," said Giresh Vasudev Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect and the International Temples Convention & EXPO.

Kulkarni also noted that technology is becoming part of this shift. Artificial intelligence (AI) is now used in temple ecosystems for surveillance, parking, crowd flow, and queue management. Rather than replacing the local workforce, AI is seen as complementing it by enhancing efficiency and safety in spaces that see high volumes of visitors.

Scenic retreats rising

Alongside the rise of spiritual journeys, India's scenic landscapes are drawing renewed attention from travellers. Searches for travel packages to Kerala jumped by 82 per cent, while Munnar and Kashmir followed closely with increases of 80 per cent and 78 per cent. The figures point to a growing preference for destinations that offer both natural beauty and cultural richness.

Traditional hill stations, long-time favourites for domestic tourists, continue to hold their charm. Shimla saw a 57 per cent increase in searches, Darjeeling rose by 60 per cent, Ooty by 51 per cent and Manali by 53 per cent. Even destinations that have long been staples of Indian leisure travel, such as Goa and Mahabaleshwar, maintained their popularity with gains of 27 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.

The trend extends beyond specific locations. Generic searches for "hill stations" grew by 26 per cent, signalling the continued appeal of mountain retreats for both quick weekend breaks and longer holidays. Together, the data suggests that India's travellers are increasingly looking for getaways that combine accessibility, relaxation and an immersive connection with nature.

International travel rebounds

While domestic travel remains the backbone of India's tourism recovery, international journeys are making a strong comeback. Searches for international packages rose by 44 per cent across the country. Short-haul destinations were particularly popular, led by Nepal with a 78 per cent rise, followed by Thailand at 70 per cent and Dubai at 41 per cent.

Alongside leisure, religious and cultural travel abroad continues to play a role. Searches for Umrah packages grew by 7 per cent during the same period, reflecting how faith continues to influence both domestic and overseas travel decisions.

Why travel is surging

Several factors are fuelling this sharp rise in demand. Higher disposable incomes are enabling more families to travel regularly. The slowdown in overseas student migration has redirected household spending towards domestic holidays. Affordable flight and package options have made short-haul international trips more accessible. At the same time, social media has amplified interest, particularly among younger travellers, by turning religious, cultural, and leisure destinations into aspirational experiences.