Worldwide PC Shipments Increased 4.8% in First Quarter of 2025: Gartner In the US, the PC market experienced a surge in shipments as vendors increased inventory in anticipation of tariff announcements, resulting in 12.6 per cent year-over-year growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

PC shipments globally totalled 59 million units in the first quarter of 2025, a 4.8 per cent increase from the first quarter of 2024, according to preliminary results by research firm Gartner. U.S. PC shipments grew 12.6 per cent, reaching 16 million units in the first quarter of 2025.

"The growth in the PC market in the first quarter of 2025 was driven by the surge in shipments in two key markets, the U.S. and Japan, but for different underlying reasons," said Rishi Padhi, Research Principal at Gartner.

In the U.S., the PC market experienced a surge in shipments as vendors increased inventory in anticipation of tariff announcements, resulting in 12.6 per cent year-over-year growth. Despite this increase and the subsequent strong topline growth, underlying end-user demand remained cautious, even with the added boost from enterprises upgrading PCs for Windows 11.

"In Japan, strong business PC demand driven by Windows 11 replacements, coupled with the adoption of Chromebooks, significantly contributed to shipment growth of 15.6 per cent. Vendors participating in the GIGA education Chromebook replacement program capitalized on this opportunity by offering upgrades to older devices, thereby sustaining momentum in the market."

There were no major changes in the top six vendor rankings worldwide in the first quarter of 2025. In worldwide PC shipments, Lenovo had the strongest growth rate among the top six vendors at 9.6 per cent year-over-year, while Acer experienced the slowest growth at 1.9 per cent.

Though the Donald Trump administration has excluded smartphones, computers, and other electronics from its proposed reciprocal tariffs, some media reports suggest that major players have halted shipments to the US amid uncertainties.

Gartner Data Snapshot: Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 1Q25 (Thousands of Units)

Company

1Q25 Shipments

1Q25 Market Share (%)

1Q24 Shipments

1Q24 Market Share (%)

1Q25-1Q24 Growth (%)

Lenovo

15,275

25.9

13,933

24.8

9.6

HP Inc.

12,761

21.6

12,051

21.4

5.9

Dell Technologies

9,621

16.3

9,419

16.7

2.1

Apple

5,933

10.1

5,547

9.9

7.0

Acer

3,853

6.5

3,780

6.7

1.9

ASUS

3,715

6.3

3,405

6.1

9.1

Others

7,790

13.2

8,137

14.5

-4.3

Total

58,947

100.0

56,272

100.0

4.8

Data includes desktop and laptop PCs that are equipped with Windows, macOS and Chrome OS.

Source: Gartner (April 2025)
