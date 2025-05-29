The acquisition will see Moesif operate as an independent subsidiary under WSO2's API Management Business Unit.

WSO2, a leader in enterprise digital infrastructure, has announced the acquisition of Moesif, a San Francisco-based startup renowned for its cutting-edge API analytics and monetisation solutions. The all-cash deal is a key step in WSO2's long-term strategy to accelerate growth through targeted acquisitions.

The acquisition will see Moesif operate as an independent subsidiary under WSO2's API Management Business Unit. The Moesif brand and leadership team will remain intact, continuing to serve existing clients while expanding reach with WSO2's global support and infrastructure.

"This acquisition is a first step in our strategy to establish WSO2 as a global technology leader through select inorganic opportunities," said Dr Sanjiva Weerawarana, founder and CEO of WSO2. "Moesif brings market-leading capabilities in API analytics and monetization, areas that are increasingly critical to digital businesses today. This is just the beginning—we're committed to exploring further opportunities that align with our long-term goal to help enterprises deliver seamless, high-impact digital experiences."

Moesif's platform, known for helping companies optimise API usage, improve developer experience, and monetise digital assets, will be integrated into WSO2's suite of offerings. This integration enhances WSO2's position in the competitive API management space and strengthens its ability to support customers in leveraging APIs as revenue-generating assets.

"Joining WSO2 is a natural next step in Moesif's journey," said Derric Gilling, founder and CEO of Moesif. "We share a deep commitment to empowering developers and businesses to build powerful digital experiences. As part of WSO2, we'll continue to innovate rapidly, serve our customers with excellence, and now reach an even broader global audience."

Moesif's current clients, which include industry giants like UPS and Royal Mail, will retain the same level of service while gaining access to WSO2's global expertise and expanded capabilities. Likewise, WSO2 customers will benefit from the added analytics and monetisation features now available as part of a broader product suite.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in WSO2's evolution as a comprehensive provider of API-first, AI-driven enterprise solutions. With both companies aligned in vision and innovation, the partnership sets the stage for continued global expansion and deeper customer value.