Applications for the C1/25 cohort close on May 31, 2025.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

WTFund, India's leading early-stage platform for entrepreneurs under 25, has officially opened applications for its third cohort, C1/25. The initiative offers a unique opportunity for young founders to access INR 20 lakh in non-dilutive grants, hands-on mentorship, and a powerful ecosystem of investors and industry experts.

Founded by entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath, WTFund has quickly grown into a launchpad for India's most promising youth-led startups. With a mission to democratise capital access and empower first-time builders, WTFund is inviting applications from young innovators across sectors like AI, clean energy, health tech, agri innovation, and consumer tech.

Each selected startup receives not only funding but also strategic guidance, go-to-market support, and long-term mentorship—without giving up equity. The program focuses on turning bold ideas into scalable ventures, offering support from ideation through execution and fundraising preparation.

Since its inception, WTFund has received over 5,000 applications and backed high-potential ventures from more than 50 cities across India. Its alumni span sectors like EdTech, SaaS, D2C, FinTech, and CleanTech.

Applications for the C1/25 cohort close on May 31, 2025.

WTFund is a sector-agnostic initiative supporting entrepreneurs under 25 with non-dilutive grants, mentorship, and strategic backing. It aims to redefine entrepreneurship in India by enabling young talent to build world-class ventures from the ground up.