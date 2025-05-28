WTFund Opens Applications for Third Cohort Backing India's Youngest Founders Applications for the C1/25 cohort close on May 31, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nikhil Kamath, WTFund

WTFund, India's leading early-stage platform for entrepreneurs under 25, has officially opened applications for its third cohort, C1/25. The initiative offers a unique opportunity for young founders to access INR 20 lakh in non-dilutive grants, hands-on mentorship, and a powerful ecosystem of investors and industry experts.

Founded by entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath, WTFund has quickly grown into a launchpad for India's most promising youth-led startups. With a mission to democratise capital access and empower first-time builders, WTFund is inviting applications from young innovators across sectors like AI, clean energy, health tech, agri innovation, and consumer tech.

Each selected startup receives not only funding but also strategic guidance, go-to-market support, and long-term mentorship—without giving up equity. The program focuses on turning bold ideas into scalable ventures, offering support from ideation through execution and fundraising preparation.

Since its inception, WTFund has received over 5,000 applications and backed high-potential ventures from more than 50 cities across India. Its alumni span sectors like EdTech, SaaS, D2C, FinTech, and CleanTech.

Applications for the C1/25 cohort close on May 31, 2025.

WTFund is a sector-agnostic initiative supporting entrepreneurs under 25 with non-dilutive grants, mentorship, and strategic backing. It aims to redefine entrepreneurship in India by enabling young talent to build world-class ventures from the ground up.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Leela Hotels IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 3, NSE to Settle Disputes with SEBI Ahead of IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) from the operator of Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts is on its last day and has been subscribed 3.63 times so far, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) is said to be offering close to a staggering INR 1,000 crores to settle longstanding disputes with the country's market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its quest to get publicly listed, according to a report.

By Prince Kariappa
News and Trends

GROWiT Raises USD 3 Mn to Power the Future of Protective Farming

The Series A funding round was led by GVFL, with participation from Veloce Opportunities Fund, JITO, We Founder Circle, Sunicon Ventures Fund, Progrowth Ventures, and Hyderabad Angels.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Bhaane Group Invests in Simply Nam's Beauty Vision

The funding will be deployed to expand Simply Nam's product portfolio, scale operations, and double its monthly recurring revenue (MRR) over the next year, solidifying its position in the country's fast-growing beauty sector.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Saarathi Finance Raises INR 475 Cr to Empower Bharat's Micro and Nano Entrepreneurs

The round was led by marquee investors including TVS Capital Funds, Lok Capital, Evolvence Equity Partners, Paragon Partners, and prominent angel investors, who together contributed INR 350 crores.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Virat Kohli Joins World Bowling League as Strategic Investor

The league recently launched its first team, Team OMG, owned by MLB star Mookie Betts.

By Entrepreneur Staff