Xbattery Raises USD 2.3 Mn to Advance Indigenous Battery Management Systems The funds will boost R&D, hardware sourcing, team expansion, and prototype scaling to support early orders and commercialisation.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Varshith Veeramaneni (CMO), Satish Reddy (CEO), and Sonu Mishra (CTO), Xbattery

Deep-tech startup Xbattery has secured USD 2.3 million in a seed funding round led by the Bipin Patel Family Office, with additional participation from Jhaveri Credits.

The Hyderabad-based company announced that the funds will be used to accelerate research and development, strengthen hardware sourcing, expand its team, and scale prototypes for early orders and commercialisation.

Founded in 2024 by Satish Reddy, Sonu Mishra, and Varshith Rao, Xbattery develops renewable energy storage solutions with a focus on high-voltage Battery Management Systems (BMS) and advanced battery packs.

Its flagship product, BharatBMS, is designed to handle voltages of up to 800V, offering integrated solutions for both electric vehicles and grid-scale energy storage. Unlike most companies that focus on either hardware or software, Xbattery builds both the battery packs and the associated electronics, providing a unified platform.

The company's mission aligns with India's broader clean energy and electric mobility goals. India currently sources around 40 percent of its electricity from renewables and has set a target of 50 percent by 2030, which will require 500 gigawatts of clean power capacity. Xbattery aims to reduce dependence on imported BMS technology by offering a locally designed and manufactured alternative that emphasizes safety, efficiency, and durability.

"Self-reliance in battery electronics is critical for India, and the market is bigger than people think," said Satish Reddy, Founder and CEO of Xbattery. "We are thrilled to have found partners who share our vision. Because this is deeptech, it requires serious investment in R&D. This funding is going to help us bring our tech to market so we can start fulfilling our initial orders."

While its immediate priority is the domestic market, Xbattery also plans to expand globally, targeting Europe and North America with its indigenous battery electronics in the future.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Creators Have Already Made $400 Million on This Platform — and GaryVee Says This Is Just the Beginning

Creators have earned nearly $400 million on StanStore, an all-in-one platform for the "middle-class creator," and with GaryVee's support and a new $300 challenge, the startup aims to help millions turn their passions into profits.

By Leo Zevin
News and Trends

Vedantu Secures USD 11 Mn in Fresh Funding, Eyes IPO in 2027

According to people familiar with the matter, Vedantu is exploring the possibility of raising an additional USD 20 to 25 million over the next five to six months.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

KisanKonnect Secures INR 72 Cr in Pre-Series B Led by Bajaj Finserv

The round also saw participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Foods, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family Office.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Peak XV's Surge 11 Features 23 Startups Across AI, Fintech, and Enterprise Solutions

The 11th Surge cohort features AI and fintech players like Finster, Ignosis, OnFinance, Vault Wealth, Cybrilla, alongside enterprise and consumer startups, with 3 AI ventures currently in stealth mode.

By Entrepreneur Staff