The funds will boost R&D, hardware sourcing, team expansion, and prototype scaling to support early orders and commercialisation.

Deep-tech startup Xbattery has secured USD 2.3 million in a seed funding round led by the Bipin Patel Family Office, with additional participation from Jhaveri Credits.

The Hyderabad-based company announced that the funds will be used to accelerate research and development, strengthen hardware sourcing, expand its team, and scale prototypes for early orders and commercialisation.

Founded in 2024 by Satish Reddy, Sonu Mishra, and Varshith Rao, Xbattery develops renewable energy storage solutions with a focus on high-voltage Battery Management Systems (BMS) and advanced battery packs.

Its flagship product, BharatBMS, is designed to handle voltages of up to 800V, offering integrated solutions for both electric vehicles and grid-scale energy storage. Unlike most companies that focus on either hardware or software, Xbattery builds both the battery packs and the associated electronics, providing a unified platform.

The company's mission aligns with India's broader clean energy and electric mobility goals. India currently sources around 40 percent of its electricity from renewables and has set a target of 50 percent by 2030, which will require 500 gigawatts of clean power capacity. Xbattery aims to reduce dependence on imported BMS technology by offering a locally designed and manufactured alternative that emphasizes safety, efficiency, and durability.

"Self-reliance in battery electronics is critical for India, and the market is bigger than people think," said Satish Reddy, Founder and CEO of Xbattery. "We are thrilled to have found partners who share our vision. Because this is deeptech, it requires serious investment in R&D. This funding is going to help us bring our tech to market so we can start fulfilling our initial orders."

While its immediate priority is the domestic market, Xbattery also plans to expand globally, targeting Europe and North America with its indigenous battery electronics in the future.