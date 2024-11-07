Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B Steps Down to Pursue Academic Research Since joining Xiaomi India in 2018, Muralikrishnan has held pivotal roles, including Chief Operating Officer, before becoming President in 2022.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B|LinkedIn

Muralikrishnan B, Xiaomi India's President, has stepped down from his role to pursue academic research, marking the end of a significant six-year tenure with the Chinese smart devices firm.

Xiaomi confirmed his departure in an official statement, noting that he would continue to lend his expertise to the company as an independent strategic advisor.

Since joining Xiaomi India in 2018, Muralikrishnan has held pivotal roles, including Chief Operating Officer, before becoming President in 2022.

He played a key role in steering the brand in the dynamic Indian market, especially after Manu Kumar Jain's departure in 2023. His tenure coincided with a crucial period where Xiaomi faced growing calls for localization, and he has been instrumental in strengthening the company's market presence amidst these challenges.

Reflecting on his time with Xiaomi, Muralikrishnan expressed pride in the company's achievements in India. "The values of sincerity and passion that Xiaomi embodies have been central to our journey. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together in such a dynamic market," he stated. He acknowledged the guidance from Xiaomi's leadership and the support from his colleagues, partners, and loyal Xiaomi fans.

"Under Murali's leadership, Xiaomi has seen exceptional success in India, continuing to be a key player in the technology landscape and connecting millions to innovative products. We deeply appreciate his contribution, and our commitment to India's growth journey remains stronger than ever," said Adam Zeng, SVP of the Group and President of the International Business Department.

With Muralikrishnan's departure, Xiaomi India's leadership team includes Sudhin Mathur as Chief Operating Officer, Sameer Rao as CFO, Varun Madan as Chief Product Officer, and Anuj Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer, positioning the brand for a seamless transition.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James