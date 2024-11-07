Since joining Xiaomi India in 2018, Muralikrishnan has held pivotal roles, including Chief Operating Officer, before becoming President in 2022.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Muralikrishnan B, Xiaomi India's President, has stepped down from his role to pursue academic research, marking the end of a significant six-year tenure with the Chinese smart devices firm.

Xiaomi confirmed his departure in an official statement, noting that he would continue to lend his expertise to the company as an independent strategic advisor.

Since joining Xiaomi India in 2018, Muralikrishnan has held pivotal roles, including Chief Operating Officer, before becoming President in 2022.

He played a key role in steering the brand in the dynamic Indian market, especially after Manu Kumar Jain's departure in 2023. His tenure coincided with a crucial period where Xiaomi faced growing calls for localization, and he has been instrumental in strengthening the company's market presence amidst these challenges.

Reflecting on his time with Xiaomi, Muralikrishnan expressed pride in the company's achievements in India. "The values of sincerity and passion that Xiaomi embodies have been central to our journey. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together in such a dynamic market," he stated. He acknowledged the guidance from Xiaomi's leadership and the support from his colleagues, partners, and loyal Xiaomi fans.

"Under Murali's leadership, Xiaomi has seen exceptional success in India, continuing to be a key player in the technology landscape and connecting millions to innovative products. We deeply appreciate his contribution, and our commitment to India's growth journey remains stronger than ever," said Adam Zeng, SVP of the Group and President of the International Business Department.

With Muralikrishnan's departure, Xiaomi India's leadership team includes Sudhin Mathur as Chief Operating Officer, Sameer Rao as CFO, Varun Madan as Chief Product Officer, and Anuj Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer, positioning the brand for a seamless transition.