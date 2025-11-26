Xoriant Acquires TestDevLab to Boost European Reach and AI Led Quality Engineering The deal marks the company's fourth acquisition in three years. It had earlier acquired FEXLE Services and MapleLabs in 2024 and Thoucentric in 2023.

Mid-sized technology services firm Xoriant has acquired Latvia headquartered TestDevLab as part of its plan to expand its presence in Europe and enhance its capabilities in artificial intelligence enabled quality engineering.

The deal marks the company's fourth acquisition in three years. It had earlier acquired FEXLE Services and MapleLabs in 2024 and Thoucentric in 2023. TestDevLab was advised on the transaction by TH Global Capital.

TestDevLab is known for its software testing and quality assurance services that include automation, performance analysis, security checks, accessibility testing, audio and video testing, UX assessment and continuous testing.

The company operates delivery centres in the Baltic region and in Macedonia and employs more than 500 engineers. It works with global clients such as Microsoft, Pinterest and Zoom and also offers proprietary tools like Loadero for performance testing and Barko, an AI led agent for quality engineering.

Xoriant said the acquisition will deepen its access to engineering talent across Europe and help it tap into innovation ecosystems in the region. The company currently operates across 28 offices in India, the US and Europe. With TestDevLab's expertise in areas such as multimedia analysis, network simulation and energy efficiency testing, Xoriant aims to strengthen both its AI for quality engineering capabilities and quality engineering for AI systems.

TestDevLab has built a strong reputation over the past fourteen years in sectors including fintech, healthcare, communications and IoT. Its testing processes support products used by billions of consumers worldwide. Xoriant said the integration of TestDevLab will support its broader strategy of scaling its digital engineering and technology offerings for global enterprises.
