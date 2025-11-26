The leadership transition is intended to support the next phase of growth for the online travel services firm.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yatra Online Ltd announced a major leadership change elevating co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi to the role of executive chairman of the board.

The company said in a regulatory filing that Siddhartha Gupta has been appointed as the new CEO, effective November 25.

Shringi, who has served as CEO since the company's inception, will now focus on guiding Yatra's long term vision. His new responsibilities include supporting global expansion, strengthening innovation efforts, and contributing to shareholder value creation. The company said he will continue to work closely with the board and the senior leadership team.

The leadership transition is intended to support the next phase of growth for the online travel services firm.

Gupta brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise technology and B2B SaaS. He has previously held senior roles at SAP, HP, and several fast growing SaaS companies in India and global markets. Yatra said his expertise in scaling businesses and driving digital transformation will add value to its operations.

Founded in August 2006 by Dhruv Shringi, Manish Amin, and Sabina Chopra, Yatra Online is based in Gurugram and provides a broad range of booking services including flights, hotels, and corporate travel management.

Over the past year, the company claims to have onboarded 148 corporate clients with an annual potential business value of more than INR 700 crore.