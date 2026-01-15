With more than 400 employees working across 20 international cities, the One group represents a combined annual revenue of USD 150 million.

Global influencer marketing firm Ykone has announced a merger with Paris-based creative production house Mirror Mirror to form a new integrated group called One, marking a significant consolidation in the influencer and creative services space in India.

The merger also brings together BarCode, the Indian influencer marketing agency acquired by Ykone in 2024, under a single operating ecosystem.

The newly formed group combines creative production, influencer strategy, technology and media execution across markets. According to the companies, the integration is aimed at responding to increasing demand from brands for unified storytelling and global scale. The influencer marketing industry is currently witnessing rapid expansion and is projected to reach USD 90 billion globally by 2030.

With more than 400 employees working across 20 international cities, the One group represents a combined annual revenue of USD 150 million. For India, the merger is expected to strengthen end-to-end offerings for luxury and premium brands seeking coordinated campaign planning and execution.

Mirror Mirror brings experience in high-end campaign and event production for global luxury houses such as LVMH, Chanel and Hermès. This capability will be combined with Ykone and BarCode's established presence in the Indian influencer landscape, which focuses on creator-led brand communication.

The group will also integrate influencer technology, creative direction, and production services through its wider portfolio, which includes talent management firm Bold and proprietary data platform Campaygn. The structure is positioned as an alternative to the agency model, aiming to align strategy, creativity and execution within one framework.

Founded by Rahul Khanna, BarCode employs around 300 people in India and is known for its understanding of the local creator economy. Following the merger, it will operate as the group's key platform for the Indian market.