Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla Invest in TOVA to Boost Wellness Beverage Revolution The funds from this investment will be deployed to strengthen TOVA's research and development, expand nationwide distribution, and scale its impact on everyday wellness.

In a strategic move signaling their commitment to health innovation, Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla have invested in TOVA, a growing mass-premium beverage brand that offers immunity-boosting, herb-infused packaged water.

The funds from this investment will be deployed to strengthen TOVA's research and development, expand nationwide distribution, and scale its impact on everyday wellness.

"We are deeply honoured to have the support of the Poonawalla Group," said Lakshmi and PS Srinivasan, Co-founders of TOVA. "Their belief in our mission to make wellness accessible through innovation will help us accelerate growth and deepen our impact."

TOVA was founded in 2022 under the umbrella of Ayushkalki Wellness by Lakshmi Srinivasan and PS Srinivasan. The brand is a pioneer in bridging ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern convenience.

Its flagship offerings include herb-infused functional waters, formulated to support immunity, hydration, and holistic well-being—crafted using cutting-edge R&D in partnership with India's leading food technology institutes.

Positioned in the "mass-premium" category, TOVA is democratising wellness by offering natural, easy-to-consume, and affordable health beverages to the growing population of health-conscious Indians.

"Investing in TOVA is an extension of our belief in promoting a healthier future," said Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of The Poonawalla Group. "We are excited to support a brand that marries tradition with innovation to serve the modern consumer."

Michelle Poonawalla, Director of The Poonawalla Group, added, "TOVA's research-driven approach and focus on sustainability and quality align perfectly with our values. We see this as a long-term partnership with immense potential."

This investment further cements the Poonawalla Group's role as a catalyst for new-age Indian enterprises that blend purpose, innovation, and social impact.
