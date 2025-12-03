The Series B round was led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from Neotribe and Madrona.

AI learning platform Yoodli has raised USD 40 million in a Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from Neotribe and Madrona.

With the latest infusion, the Seattle-based startup has secured nearly USD 60 million in total funding since its launch in 2021.

The company said the new capital will support deeper investment in AI coaching, analytics and personalised learning tools. It also plans to expand its enterprise reach across areas such as professional development, go to market training and corporate learning programs. Yoodli expects to grow its product, research and customer success teams as it scales globally.

"This round helps us scale our team and serve more enterprises on a true end to end experiential learning platform," said Varun Puri, Co-founder and CEO. He added that the company aims to reduce the time employees need to learn practical skills. "The future of learning is not about consuming content. It is about adaptive, real world practice that drives behavioral change."

Founded in 2021 by Varun Puri and Esha Joshi, Yoodli provides an AI powered platform that helps users build communication and speech skills by offering real time feedback on clarity, pace and filler words. The tool allows people to rehearse workplace scenarios, including customer conversations, leadership interactions, interviews and feedback sessions.

"In a world where so much is being automated by AI, Yoodli is helping people strengthen what makes them uniquely human," Puri said. "Communication is the skill that separates top performers."

Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer Esha Joshi said realistic practice is essential for improvement. "Learning sticks when it feels real. Professionals need a place where they can practice and get immediate feedback," she said.

Yoodli counts Google, Snowflake, Databricks and RingCentral among its enterprise users.