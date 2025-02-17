You Care Lifestyle Secures USD 1 Mn to Certify 100 Brands by 2025 The fresh capital will be utilised to enhance product verification processes, invest in emerging clean brands, and scale operations to bring more verified products to market.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Independent verification platform You Care Lifestyle (YCL) has raised USD 1 million in a funding round co-led by Luke Coutinho and Narendra Firodia, both of whom also co-founded the company.

The Mumbai-based startup aims to revolutionise consumer trust by ensuring transparency, authenticity, and quality in the health and wellness space.

The fresh capital will be utilised to enhance product verification processes, invest in emerging clean brands, and scale operations to bring more verified products to market. YCL plans to test and certify 90-100 brands across the food and cosmetics sectors by the end of 2025.

Launched this year, YCL serves as an independent third-party verification entity catering to various categories, including groceries, nutraceuticals, beauty and personal care, and pathology labs. With a focus on eliminating mislabeling and misinformation, YCL seeks to create a behavioral shift in consumer purchasing decisions, empowering them to choose products that prioritise health and safety.

Luke Coutinho, Founder, You Care Lifestyle, stated, "India's consumer landscape is evolving, and with that comes a responsibility to provide genuinely clean and high-quality products. Our goal with YCL is to bridge the gap between authenticity and consumer trust through a rigorous and reliable verification system. This is the future of clean commerce, and we are excited to build it."

YCL claims to have already signed 37 products for verification. Among them, 24 products have successfully passed third-party lab tests, and 18 products are now available on its website. These certified products will feature the 'Pink Tiger Stamp', an independent verification mark that assures consumers of their quality and ingredient authenticity.

Narendra Firodia, Co-founder, You Care Lifestyle, added, "Building an honest food chain is not just about setting high standards, but about supporting brands that uphold them. We are committed to backing businesses that prioritize transparency, integrity, and consumer well-being, shaping the future of the wellness industry."

With this funding, You Care Lifestyle is set to scale its verification network, ensuring high-quality standards and driving a new era of consumer trust in India's health and wellness market.
