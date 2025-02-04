Youth Engagement and Hiring Platform Unstop Hits User Milestone Unstop connects students with over 800 brands, including Flipkart, Walmart, Amazon, Tata Sons, and Accenture, helping major companies gain access and hire fresh talent.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Unstop, a community engagement and hiring platform for students and fresh graduates, has announced that it has now surpassed 20 million users

The milestone comes after a record month for the company in January, where the platform saw 1 million new users, to go with the 6 million monthly active users (MAU) while recording the highest traffic volume on the platform.

Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop said that surpassing 20 million users is more than just a milestone and it reflects the company's commitment to supporting the government's vision for upskilling and employment generation, as highlighted in the Union Budget 2025.

"With students increasingly relying on our platform, we remain committed to equipping them with opportunities to showcase their skills, gain valuable experience, and enhance their employability. Together, we are cultivating a culture of continuous learning and innovation, shaping a future-ready workforce," said Aggarwal.

Unstop connects students with over 800 brands, including Flipkart, Walmart, Amazon, Tata Sons, and Accenture, helping major companies gain access and hire fresh talent.

Alekhya Chakrabarty, VP Marketing and Growth of Unstop, added, "Gen Zs seek deep connections on the platforms where they spend time. To them, Unstop is the new Instagram. These are not our words, it is what they tell us. Our users do not doomscroll on Unstop - with every scroll on Unstop, they upskill. They maintain upskilling streaks on Unstop. They get mentored, they practice and take part in hiring competitions and opportunities to get better, every day. "
