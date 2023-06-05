YouTubers, Comedians Come Together To Raise Funds For Odissa Train Accident Influencers, gamers and comedians have been coming together to collect aid for those affected through different crowd funding methods.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Photo credit: YouTube

In the aftermath of the horrific train accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express where at least 288 people were killed and over 1,000 injured, influencers, gamers and comedians have been coming together to collect aid for those affected through different crowd funding methods.

YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati held a charity livestream which raised around INR 12 lakh, with him adding another INR 1.5 lakhs to the collection.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported the charity stream yesterday. Thanks to your generous contributions, we were able to raise a total of INR 11,87,611.64 by 1 pm today. To further enhance the impact, I have personally added INR 1.5 lacs, bringing the total to INR 13,37,612," CarryMinati had written.

Another gamer, ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh) had announced a charity stream to assist the passengers who were injured in a train accident. Being a native of Odisha himself, Scout had decided that he wanted to take action to help those affected, by holding a charity stream on his YouTube channel, starting at 4 pm on June 5.

Scout's primary objective is to raise as much money as possible, ensuring that it reaches those who are in desperate need of assistance. S8UL, the Esports organization shall be helping out with the initiative so that the maximum amount can be collected for charity.

Comedian Vir Das also put up an Instagram post yesterday which said, "Mumbai. Let's raise some money for Orissa. I know we all are making direct contributions, additionally I'll announce gigs soon with all proceeds heading to those affected. If there are organizations who are accountable, responsible and doing actual work on the ground, would you please their information in the comments. Thanks."

Kabir Singh Bhandari

Senior Assistant Editor

