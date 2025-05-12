You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fintech SaaS firm Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited has reported a 62 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching INR 31.1 crore, up from INR 19.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also saw a strong 57 per cent sequential jump in PAT, compared to INR 19.8 crore in Q3 FY25, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The surge in bottom-line growth was driven by a sharp rise in operating revenue and improved margins. Zaggle's operating revenue for Q4 FY25 climbed 51 per cent year-on-year to INR 412.1 crore, up from INR 273.4 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased over 22 per cent from INR 336.9 crore. Including other income of INR 12.7 crore, the company's total revenue for the quarter stood at INR 424.8 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Raj P Narayanam, founder and executive chairman of Zaggle, said, "This year has been exceptional with our highest yearly performance ever. FY25 revenues have surpassed our guidance, crossing the INR 1,300 crore mark and achieving a 68 per cent year-on-year growth. Also, our PAT at INR 87.48 crore was almost double that of last year."

He further noted that the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly performance for the third consecutive time. "We recorded a top line of INR 411.45 crore, a 50.5 per cent YoY growth, and PAT of INR 31.96 crore, a 66.8 per cent YoY growth," he said.

Narayanam attributed the consistent growth to disciplined execution, strategic investments, and a focus on innovation. He highlighted Zaggle's efforts to expand its product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of its customer base. "This year has been a year of strategic execution, with a few strategic investments and product innovations that align with our long-term goal of growing our umbrella of offerings," he said.

Innovation, especially through emerging AI technologies, continues to be a key focus area for the company. "Innovation remains a cornerstone of our success, and we are continuously focusing on deploying emerging AI technologies to fundamentally reshape the way we engage with our customers and users," Narayanam added.

Looking ahead, Zaggle projects organic revenue growth of 35-40 per cent for FY26, with a focus on margin expansion through operating leverage, efficiency gains, and cross-sell opportunities.