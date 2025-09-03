The below Indian brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Pain-Care Brand Zanskar Bags INR 2.8 Cr Funding

Zanskar, a Gurugram-based pain care and wellness brand, has secured INR 2.8 crore in seed funding in a round led by Zeropearl VC.

The funding also saw participation from angel investors including Pawan Gupta of Fashinza, Amit Baid of 10X Growth Ventures, and Nidhish Mundra of Oaktree Capital.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to strengthen its product portfolio, invest in research and development, and scale marketing initiatives across digital platforms. It is also preparing to expand its offline retail presence in addition to growing its D2C business.

Founded by IIT Delhi classmates Anshul Mittal and Manu Mittal, Zanskar offers products such as a joint pain cream with Vitamin B6 and a migraine relief roll-on with magnesium. Its products have reached over 50,000 customers across the country, the brand said.

Looking ahead, the firm is working on new formats for arthritis and muscle recovery. It also plans to expand its AI-driven physiotherapy app and test wellness centers in metro cities.

Zanskar's products are available on its website and platforms like Blinkit, Tata 1mg, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Velocity Backs WaterScience with INR 1.4 Cr Funding

Bengaluru-based non-drinking water filtration brand WaterScience has raised INR 1.4 crore in funding from Velocity, a growth capital platform supported by Valar Ventures, founded by Peter Thiel.

The startup said the investment will help accelerate growth, expand brand marketing, and launch new product categories.

Founded in 2014 by Sudeep Nadukkandy, Pavithra Rao, and Mohammed Iqbal, WaterScience focuses on improving household water quality beyond drinking needs. It currently offers more than 40 products, including shower and tap filters, appliance filters, kitchen filters, water softeners, and whole-house systems designed to tackle issues such as hard water and chlorine contamination.

According to the brand, its solutions are already present in over two million Indian homes. WaterScience aims to expand to an additional one million homes during FY25-26. The firm claims to have reported a 70 percent year-on-year growth and highlighted its reach through major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Shopify, as well as more than one 1,000 offline retail partners.

Edgehax Raises INR 1.39 Cr Funding from Inflection Point Ventures

Edgehax, a Bengaluru based edge AI computing startup, has secured INR 1.39 crore in seed funding from Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup plans to utilise the funds to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, accelerate product development, and expand its presence in global markets such as Singapore, the US, and Europe.

Founded in 2025 by Prabhu Stavarmath and Savitri Patil, Edgehax develops modular edge hardware that integrates compute, connectivity, and storage on a single board. Its platform is designed to help startups, original equipment manufacturers, and enterprises build hardware solutions more efficiently while reducing dependence on international supply chains.

Currently, Edgehax claims to serve over 150 enterprises and has provided developer kits to more than 100,000 students and faculty across 30 universities and IITs, enhancing India's skilling ecosystem.

Its hardware applications include industrial gateways, autonomous vehicles, humanoid robots, drones, defense systems, and advanced connectivity.

Edgehax's offerings position it against global players including NVIDIA Jetson, Qualcomm Robotics RB5, and Raspberry Pi.