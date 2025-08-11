Zareen Khan Introduces "Happy Hippie" for Simple, Mindful Beauty The launch range includes a gentle yet effective face wash, an all-in-one face cream for hydration, glow and nourishment, a lightweight face serum, and a deeply nourishing hair oil for scalp and hair health.

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan has unveiled her new beauty brand, Happy Hippie, a clean and conscious skincare and haircare line aimed at those who value simplicity without losing effectiveness.

The actor shared that the brand was born from her own experience of finding what genuinely works for the skin and soul. Over the past 18 months, she researched and developed products that focus on multi-tasking essentials designed for everyday use.

The launch range includes a gentle yet effective face wash, an all-in-one face cream for hydration, glow and nourishment, a lightweight face serum, and a deeply nourishing hair oil for scalp and hair health. All products are gender-neutral, cruelty-free, and formulated without harmful chemicals, with an emphasis on high-quality, carefully chosen ingredients.

"I realized that self-care has become too overwhelming for many of us," Zareen said. "With Happy Hippie, I wanted to create something joyful, honest, and easy to use. You don't need ten different products, just the right ones that truly work. This brand carries my full heart."

Zareen added that Happy Hippie is not focused on chasing trends or competing in a crowded market. Instead, she hopes to foster a community that values mindful beauty and conscious living.
