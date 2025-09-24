You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zealthix Secures USD 1.1 Mn Seed Funding

SaaS-based healthcare platform Zealthix has raised USD 1.1 million in a seed funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures, with participation from AlphaGen Venture Capital.

This follows the Gurugram-based startup's earlier angel round of USD 250,000 in early 2024.

According to the company, the fresh funds will be directed towards expansion, revenue growth, and further investment in technology.

Co-founded in 2023 by Abhishek Kumar and Avinash Gupta, Zealthix provides a cloud-based middleware platform designed for insurers and payers to offer OPD and comprehensive healthcare plans.

The platform aims to simplify fragmented healthcare systems by abstracting complexity and automating workflows. This approach enables insurers to curate and deliver healthcare plans efficiently while also creating digital infrastructure that supports a cashless OPD network.

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner at Unicorn India Ventures, said, "The company has witnessed progress in the last 12 months and has designed new technology solutions. Hence, we believe the market opportunity is huge and the company has built the right momentum to capitalize on this segment."

In the past year, Zealthix has onboarded 20 paying customers, including insurers, brokers, and care plan companies. It has also rolled out its OPD stack across multiple customers and partners. Moving forward, the startup plans to strengthen engagement with healthcare providers, focusing on addressing operational challenges and providing technology solutions that enhance efficiency, compliance, digitisation, and interoperability.

Equentis Leads INR 16 Cr Investment in Grest

Consumer electronics re-commerce company Grest has secured INR 16 crore in its latest funding round, with Equentis contributing the largest share of INR 7 crore. The round also saw participation from The Chennai Angels, Lead Invest, and India Accelerator, and included both equity and debt components.

The Gurugram-based startup said the new funds will be used to expand its retail footprint beyond the current 60 stores, upgrade its 20,000 square foot refurbishment lab, strengthen its e-commerce and B2B platforms, and enhance its supply chain.

Founded in 2018 by Shrey Sardana and Nitin Goyal, Grest focuses on sourcing, refurbishing, and reselling smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches across both online and offline channels. By extending the life cycle of electronics, its model contributes to the circular economy by reducing e-waste and promoting resource efficiency.

In the financial year 2025, Grest reported the sale of more than 15,000 devices across its omni-channel network and claimed ninefold revenue growth. Provisional figures show revenue rose from INR 2.9 crore in FY23 to INR 26 crore in FY25. The company has also developed a strong backend ecosystem with over 100 spare part suppliers, management of 500 SKUs, and a redistributor network of more than 300 across India.

Grest says it has partnered with more than 15 suppliers, including Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Sangeetha Mobiles, and Apple premium resellers. Devices are refurbished through a 50-step quality check process and offered with a six-month warranty.