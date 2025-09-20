Founded in 2021, Zelio has an installed annual capacity of 72,000 units. Its portfolio includes a range of electric scooters and three-wheelers distributed through a network of more than 280 dealers across more than 20 states and union territories.

Zelio E-Mobility Ltd., an electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, has received approval from SEBI for its SME IPO listing to raise INR 78 crore. The IPO is expected to go live at the end of this month.

The company's financials for FY25 reported a revenue of INR 172.19 crore, EBITDA of INR 21.02 crore (12.20 per cent margin), and profit after tax of INR 16 crore (9.29 per cent margin). Net worth stood at INR 26.67 crore, while both ROE and ROCE were close to 60 per cent. Between FY23 and FY25, revenue grew at a CAGR of 83.29 per cent, and PAT expanded at a CAGR of 128.76 per cent.

The IPO, with Hem Securities Ltd. as the Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM), is expected to support the company's next phase of growth. Investor participation details and specific use of proceeds will be shared closer to the issue.

Zelio E-Mobility Ltd. is a 100% Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturing company founded in 2021. Zelio E-Mobility offers a range of e-scooters with 100 dealerships across the country and 200,000 ridership, as claimed by the company.