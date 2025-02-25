The acquisition aims to accelerate Zendesk's expansion into more complex service environments, enhance its AI-driven voice capabilities, and deepen its integration with Amazon Connect, AWS's cloud-based contact center solution.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zendesk, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, has announced its agreement to acquire Local Measure, a prominent provider of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and advanced voice solutions.

The acquisition aims to accelerate Zendesk's expansion into more complex service environments, enhance its AI-driven voice capabilities, and deepen its integration with Amazon Connect, AWS's cloud-based contact center solution.

"Voice is one of the most personal and powerful ways businesses connect with their customers and employees, and managing it at scale requires a solution that is both intelligent and adaptable," said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk. "By acquiring Local Measure, we are fast-tracking our ability to deliver a fully integrated, AI-powered voice solution that combines the strength of Zendesk's platform with the flexibility, security, and scalability of Amazon Connect. This move positions Zendesk to lead in the next generation of AI-powered service."

Local Measure's expertise lies in delivering sophisticated call routing, AI-powered automation, and real-time insights that improve service quality. The company's solutions unify inbound service with outbound sales and marketing efforts, providing a seamless experience for businesses handling high volumes of customer interactions.

"We've worked closely with Zendesk as a strategic partner, and this next step means faster deployment, lower complexity, and cloud-native innovation making Zendesk a fresh alternative to legacy Contact Center providers," said Jonathan Barouch, CEO of Local Measure. "Together, we can bring customers the best of both worlds – Zendesk's industry-leading AI-driven service solutions and Local Measure's deep expertise in voice technology and contact centers."

The deal further strengthens Zendesk's collaboration with AWS, reinforcing its position as a key provider of AI-driven service solutions. "At AWS, we are focused on helping customers solve complex challenges at scale, and Amazon Connect is a critical part of that because it brings enterprise-ready capabilities that are global and AI native," said Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of AWS. "We are excited to work with Zendesk and Local Measure to unlock new opportunities for organizations to benefit from Amazon Connect helping them improve customer experience and operate faster, smarter, and more efficiently."

The acquisition will be implemented through a scheme of arrangement under Australian law, pending shareholder approval, regulatory clearances, and Australian court approvals. The transaction is expected to close by May 2025, marking a significant step in Zendesk's journey to redefine AI-powered customer service.