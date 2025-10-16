Zepto Closes $450 Mn Funding, Takes Company Valuation to $7 Bn Aadit Palicha, CEO and Co-founder at Zepto, said that the company is now well settled in terms of capital.

Aadit Palicha

Zepto, the quick commerce and one of India's fastest-growing consumer internet companies, today announced the successful closure of approximately USD 450 million in a recent funding round.

The funding, according to a company press release, will comprise a mix of primary and secondary transactions, with a majority in primary.

"This financing is a reflection of our team's execution to grow the business rapidly while consistently building operating leverage. We now have approximately USD 900 million of net cash in bank and more than well-capitalised for the future," said Palicha.

Vivek Subramanian said, "Zepto scaled order volume 200% over the past 18 months and was still able to consistently turn more and more of their stores profitable even as they invested in growth. That performance, and the $500B+ Indian Grocery opportunity, gave us conviction that Zepto is building a generational consumer internet company."
