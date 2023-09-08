Zepto Elevates Ankit Agarwal To Chief Product Officer Ankit joined Zepto in August 2022 as SVP of Product

Zepto, India's online grocery company, has announced the elevation of Ankit Agarwal to the position of Chief Product Officer. Ankit joined Zepto in August 2022 as SVP of Product to lead the entire fulfilment charter, spanning the entirety of supply chain, last mile and finance tech.

"Ankit joined us about a year ago and in that time he has built strong rigour within the fulfilment charter. We've been able to ship world class technology over the last year; everything from building our entire last mile stack in-house to building and rolling out a warehouse management system in <6 months, and many other needle-moving initiatives," said Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder and CTO, Zepto.

The elevation comes after Zepto recently raised $200 million in fresh capital.

However, Zepto has witnessed a series of high-level exits, including chief marketing officer Amritansu Nanda, who left after a two-year tenure.

Moreover, Zepto recently appointed a new COO and CFO and expanded the role of senior leadership.

"We're not following trends; we're setting them. I'm excited to be part of that team that is revolutionising commerce in India," Ankit Agarwal, CPO, Zepto, commented.
