Zepto is reportedly facilitating a secondary share sale valued at up to $250 million. This initiative aims to increase Indian investor ownership ahead of its anticipated initial public offering (IPO) later this year. According to sources cited by Bloomberg, the private equity divisions of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. are in discussions to acquire shares in this secondary sale. The transaction would allow employees and some existing investors to liquidate their holdings, with the company maintaining its valuation at just over $5 billion, consistent with its most recent funding round in late 2024.

Currently, Indian shareholders, including founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra—who collectively own about a fifth of the company—account for approximately 33 per cent of Zepto's capitalization table. The proposed share sale seeks to elevate this proportion to around 50 per cent, aligning with Zepto's strategy to bolster domestic ownership prior to its public listing. This move reflects a broader trend among Indian startups aiming to strengthen local investor participation ahead of IPOs.

In preparation for its public debut, Zepto has undertaken significant structural changes. The company received approval to shift its domicile from Singapore to India, a transition expected to streamline its corporate structure and enhance its appeal to domestic investors. This relocation is anticipated to be finalized within the next 30 days, marking a pivotal step in Zepto's IPO readiness.

Zepto's rapid ascent in India's quick commerce sector has been marked by substantial financial backing. In August 2024, the company raised $340 million in a funding round led by General Catalyst Partners, boosting its valuation by approximately 40 per cent to $5 billion. New investors such as Dragon Fund and Epiq Capital participated, alongside existing backers like Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global, underscoring robust investor confidence in Zepto's growth trajectory.