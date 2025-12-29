Considering the developments, Zepto might be aiming for a stock market listing in 2026, with its rivals Swiggy and Eternal both listed on the BSE and the NSE.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto has reportedly filed its preliminary papers with the markets regulator SEBI via the confidential route.

According to a report by PTI, "the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and the stock exchanges...in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the main-board of the stock exchanges," citing people familiar with the matter.

Considering the developments, Zepto might be aiming for a stock market listing in 2026, with its rivals Swiggy and Eternal both listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Zepto is currently valued at USD 7 billion and has raised a total of USD 1.8 billion since its inception in 2021. Zepto's most recent funding came from an INR 3,757.5 crore funding round led by the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS). A 2026 listing will make Zepto one of the youngest startups to make its way to Indian stock exchanges.

Zepto became a unicorn in August 2024, after its USD 200 million Series E funding upped its valuation to USD 1.4 billion. As of September 2025, Zepto operates from more than 900 dark stores across the country and has INR 26,000 in gross sales.