Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Invests in Sisters in Sweat to Empower Women Through Sports With Rainmatter's support, SIS plans to expand to 10 cities by 2026, providing a safe and inclusive environment for women to engage in physical activities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Nithin Kamath, Seema Patil, Swetha Subbiah (SIS), & Tanvie Hans (SIS)

Zerodha's Rainmatter has announced an investment in Sisters in Sweat (SIS), a sports and wellness community for women in India.

Founded in 2017 by fitness coach Swetha Subbiah and former professional footballer Tanvie Hans, SIS aims to empower women through sports and fitness activities. The community has grown to over 10,000 members across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR.

With Rainmatter's support, SIS plans to expand to 10 cities by 2026, providing a safe and inclusive environment for women to engage in physical activities.

Rainmatter, led by Nitin Kamath, typically invests in health, climate, and finance-related initiatives.

"Sports and fitness empower women with key leadership traits like confidence, teamwork, and empathy. At Zerodha, we believe access to fitness is essential for women's growth. We are proud to support Sisters in Sweat and hope this inspires more women across India to lead healthier lives," said Seema Patil, Director at Zerodha.

Tanvie Hans expressed gratitude for the support, stating, "It is humbling to see what started with 15 girls playing sports become a movement today. We thank Rainmatter and Meraki for their invaluable support."

"Apart from instituting large scale IPs and enhancing our footprint across the country, the partnership with Rainmatter, will also allow us to establish our social impact initiative The Sistra Project - an incubator that will aim to empower a million plus women from marginalised communities over the next three years, supported by our partners Meraki Sport & Entertainment," she added.

Meraki Sport & Entertainment, established in 2015, focuses on leveraging sports for social and economic progress through its consulting, talent management, and CSR advisory services.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward making fitness more accessible and inclusive for women across India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Pride of His Hometown': Who Is DeepSeek Founder Liang Wenfeng? What to Know About the 40-Year Old Billionaire

Wenfeng previously ran a hedge fund with $14 billion in assets.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

HairOriginals Secures USD 5 Mn in Series A Funding to Expand Global Footprint

The fresh capital will be deployed to expand the startup's on-demand "Try at Home" services to 40 cities, bolster research and development (R&D), and establish 25–30 company-owned experience centers within the next year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Ananya Birla Ventures into the Beauty and Cosmetics Market

Having already established herself as a business leader with Svatantra Microfin, one of India's largest microlending firms, Ananya is set to introduce a range of beauty and personal care brands nationally by 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

An AI Company With a Popular Writing Tool Tells Candidates They Can't Use It on the Job Application

AI companies are banning AI-generated job applications.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Great Learning Bets on AI to Fuel its Next Phase of Growth

These AI-led innovations are expected to pave the way for quality education to become more accessible to millions of learners

By Ayushman Baruah