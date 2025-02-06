With Rainmatter's support, SIS plans to expand to 10 cities by 2026, providing a safe and inclusive environment for women to engage in physical activities.

Zerodha's Rainmatter has announced an investment in Sisters in Sweat (SIS), a sports and wellness community for women in India.

Founded in 2017 by fitness coach Swetha Subbiah and former professional footballer Tanvie Hans, SIS aims to empower women through sports and fitness activities. The community has grown to over 10,000 members across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR.

With Rainmatter's support, SIS plans to expand to 10 cities by 2026, providing a safe and inclusive environment for women to engage in physical activities.

Rainmatter, led by Nitin Kamath, typically invests in health, climate, and finance-related initiatives.

"Sports and fitness empower women with key leadership traits like confidence, teamwork, and empathy. At Zerodha, we believe access to fitness is essential for women's growth. We are proud to support Sisters in Sweat and hope this inspires more women across India to lead healthier lives," said Seema Patil, Director at Zerodha.

Tanvie Hans expressed gratitude for the support, stating, "It is humbling to see what started with 15 girls playing sports become a movement today. We thank Rainmatter and Meraki for their invaluable support."

"Apart from instituting large scale IPs and enhancing our footprint across the country, the partnership with Rainmatter, will also allow us to establish our social impact initiative The Sistra Project - an incubator that will aim to empower a million plus women from marginalised communities over the next three years, supported by our partners Meraki Sport & Entertainment," she added.

Meraki Sport & Entertainment, established in 2015, focuses on leveraging sports for social and economic progress through its consulting, talent management, and CSR advisory services.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward making fitness more accessible and inclusive for women across India.