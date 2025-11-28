Zerodha Invests USD 5 Mn in Tijori Finance The fresh funding will be used to develop new tools, scale server infrastructure and hire more talent.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tijori founder Siddharth Hegde | LinkedIn

Zerodha has invested USD 5 million in stock analytics startup Tijori Finance as the Bengaluru based company prepares to strengthen its enterprise focused products and widen its presence among institutional investors.

The move also expands the existing partnership between the two firms since Tijori already supports stock analysis for Zerodha's trading app Kite.

Tijori founder Siddharth Hegde said the fresh funding will be used to develop new tools, scale server infrastructure and hire more talent.

Tijori has largely served retail investors since its launch in 2016, offering stock research for about INR 500 per month. The company is now stepping up efforts to reach enterprises such as mutual funds, insurers and asset managers, with subscription prices for these clients reaching up to INR 5,000.

Hegde noted that nearly 70 percent of Tijori's upcoming product roadmap is designed for institutional users, while the remaining 30 percent is meant for retail customers. A key part of this strategy is Call Monitor, a new AI driven tool created for enterprise clients. It can generate summaries of quarterly earnings calls within minutes, reducing the usual delay of 24 to 48 hours, and can point out inconsistencies in management commentary and regulatory filings.

For retail users, Tijori's AI powered Alerts tool provides real time updates on WhatsApp, offering instant notifications on corporate filings, results and other market developments.

The company is also expanding its data resources by aggregating regulatory filings, investor presentations, supply chain information, raw material trends and historic financials to create a stronger intelligence layer for both retail and institutional customers.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae