Zerodha has invested USD 5 million in stock analytics startup Tijori Finance as the Bengaluru based company prepares to strengthen its enterprise focused products and widen its presence among institutional investors.

The move also expands the existing partnership between the two firms since Tijori already supports stock analysis for Zerodha's trading app Kite.

Tijori founder Siddharth Hegde said the fresh funding will be used to develop new tools, scale server infrastructure and hire more talent.

Tijori has largely served retail investors since its launch in 2016, offering stock research for about INR 500 per month. The company is now stepping up efforts to reach enterprises such as mutual funds, insurers and asset managers, with subscription prices for these clients reaching up to INR 5,000.

Hegde noted that nearly 70 percent of Tijori's upcoming product roadmap is designed for institutional users, while the remaining 30 percent is meant for retail customers. A key part of this strategy is Call Monitor, a new AI driven tool created for enterprise clients. It can generate summaries of quarterly earnings calls within minutes, reducing the usual delay of 24 to 48 hours, and can point out inconsistencies in management commentary and regulatory filings.

For retail users, Tijori's AI powered Alerts tool provides real time updates on WhatsApp, offering instant notifications on corporate filings, results and other market developments.

The company is also expanding its data resources by aggregating regulatory filings, investor presentations, supply chain information, raw material trends and historic financials to create a stronger intelligence layer for both retail and institutional customers.