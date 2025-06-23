Zerodha's Kamath Brothers Invest INR 250 Cr in InCred Ahead of IPO InCred operates through three entities—InCred Finance, InCred Capital, and InCred Money.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zerodha’s Kamath Brothers

In a significant move ahead of InCred's upcoming public listing, Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath have invested INR 250 crore to acquire a minority stake in InCred Holdings, the parent company of InCred Financial Services (IFSL).

The investment comes just months before InCred's planned Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is expected to raise INR 4,000–INR 5,000 crore and value the firm at USD 1.8–USD 2.5 billion.

Nikhil Kamath said, "India's credit ecosystem is changing fast—more formal, more digital, and more accessible. InCred Group seems to get that. They've built a strong team, a technology-first approach, and a clear view of where the market is headed. Backing them is a bet on that broader shift—and the belief that responsible lending can scale without losing sight of fundamentals."

Founded in 2016 by Bhupinder Singh, InCred has grown into a diversified lending platform focused on consumer, SME, and education financing. It uses deep data science, proprietary risk analytics, and digital-first operations to serve retail and MSME borrowers across the country.

InCred operates through three entities—InCred Finance, InCred Capital, and InCred Money. InCred Finance has raised over USD 370 million to date, with USD 60 million coming from its Series D round, which made it a unicorn. InCred Capital manages wealth, asset management, and capital market services and recently raised USD 50 million from several family offices.

The Kamath brothers' strategic backing adds momentum to InCred's IPO ambitions and reinforces investor confidence in India's rapidly evolving digital lending landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Rabitat Raises INR 40 Cr in Series A Round Led by RPSG Capital Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners

The funds will be deployed to deepen Rabitat's partnerships with Indian manufacturers, roll out new product lines, and strengthen brand trust among modern Indian parents.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Amazon Tells Thousands of Employees to Relocate or Resign

Amazon says the move to bring teams together will make them more "effective."

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Startupbootcamp India Launches Pre-Accelerator to Boost Clean Energy Startups

The programme is expected to receive over 300 applications by the July 31 deadline.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

PharmEasy Founders Enter $120M Interior Design Venture

Operating quietly in stealth mode over the last six months, All Home claims to have reached operational profitability and scale with brands like Colour Coats, House of W, and Fiamarc already live on the platform

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Apple Reportedly Exploring Acquisition of Perplexity AI

The discussions come amid a broader industry trend of tech firms ramping up investments in AI to gain a competitive edge

By Entrepreneur Staff