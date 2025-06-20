You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has invested in One Hand Clap Media, a creative agency started by former AIB heads Aakash Shah and Naveed Manakkodan. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

One Hand Clap Media focuses on digital-first storytelling, producing ad films, creative campaigns, and managing digital mandates. The agency has worked with leading brands like Swiggy, Netflix India, CRED, BGMI, and Bumble.

Speaking about the investment, Aakash Shah, Co-founder of One Hand Clap Media, said, "Nikhil gets our DNA, and our visions align. We both never cared for the status quo; we have always aimed to disrupt it, defy the metrics and algorithms to tell stories, not just campaigns for our clients."

With its roots in satire and digital media, the agency aims to challenge traditional models with bold, fast, and efficient creative work for digital platforms.