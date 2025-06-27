ZILO Raises USD 4.5 Mn Led by Info Edge and Chiratae to Revolutionise Fashion Commerce The capital will be deployed to help ZILO achieve product-market fit, strengthen its hybrid supply chain, forge brand partnerships, and expand its operations beyond Mumbai to other major Indian cities in the coming months.

Fashion-tech startup ZILO has raised USD 4.5 million in seed funding, with Info Edge Ventures and Chiratae Ventures leading the round.

The capital will be deployed to help ZILO achieve product-market fit, strengthen its hybrid supply chain, forge brand partnerships, and expand its operations beyond Mumbai to other major Indian cities in the coming months.

ZILO was founded by Padmakumar Pal, a former Vice President at Flipkart and Myntra, and Bhavik Jhaveri, a serial entrepreneur. The platform is pioneering a new model in fashion retail, offering rapid delivery of curated styles from over 250 top brands such as Levi's, Puma, United Colors of Benetton, and The Souled Store.

At its core, ZILO is designed for the quick-commerce era—delivering on-trend fashion in under 60 minutes, while enabling instant returns and scheduled home trials. Customers can try multiple items at home and return what they don't like immediately, streamlining the decision-making process. Operating through a mix of dark stores and partner brand outlets, ZILO ensures access to fresh, in-season products.

"We founded ZILO to bring intentionality back into online fashion," said Padmakumar Pal, Co-founder and CEO. "Our platform offers a blend of online convenience and offline experience, where speed, quality, and curation coexist. Fashion discovery should be joyful, and we're here to deliver it seamlessly and reliably."

Co-founder and CIO Bhavik Jhaveri added, "ZILO was created to solve a real consumer pain point. Power shoppers buy frequently, but today's retail landscape is fragmented and impersonal. We're rebuilding fashion retail from the ground up—combining discovery, delivery, and returns into one smooth, trustworthy experience."

Currently live in Mumbai, ZILO plans to expand to multiple metros and add footwear, bags, watches, and fashion accessories to its offering—stocking nearly 100,000 styles by the festive season.

Kitty Agarwal, Partner at Info Edge Ventures, commented, "ZILO's model delivers on speed, personalization, and trust—three critical factors for modern fashion consumers. We're excited to back a team that blends operational rigor with bold innovation to redefine how India shops for fashion."

With its hyper-curated platform and rapid logistics, ZILO is set to reshape fashion e-commerce, offering a compelling new benchmark for convenience and consumer delight.
