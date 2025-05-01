Zinit Commits USD 2 Mn to Revolutionise India's Procurement Sector with AI-Driven Platform With this move, the company aims to tap into India's vast USD 500 billion procurement market by introducing its AI-powered B2B procurement platform, designed to overhaul inefficient, manual systems still prevalent across industries.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Anton Buzdalin, Co-founder of Zinit

Zinit, a global SaaS startup pioneering AI-led procurement transformation, has announced a USD 2 million investment to expand its operations in India. With this move, the company aims to tap into India's vast USD 500 billion procurement market by introducing its AI-powered B2B procurement platform, designed to overhaul inefficient, manual systems still prevalent across industries.

Despite projections placing India's B2B e-commerce market at USD 200 billion by 2030, much of the procurement landscape remains stuck in outdated workflows. Zinit is targeting the "tail spend" segment — a long-ignored portion that accounts for 30% of procurement value but 80% of transactions. By automating this high-frequency, low-value space, Zinit seeks to unlock massive efficiency gains for Indian businesses.

"India is a key market for Zinit's global expansion," said Anton Buzdalin, Co-founder of Zinit. "The country's procurement sector is ripe for innovation. This USD 2 million investment will strengthen our local operations, drive job creation, and deepen our partnerships with forward-thinking Indian enterprises."

Zinit's platform blends AI automation with a human-centric customer success approach. Its features include 1-click cross-border tendering, real-time supplier matching, multilingual support, and up to 80% reduction in tendering time. The company follows a success-based pricing model — businesses pay only when outcomes are achieved. Moreover, the platform emphasizes supplier diversity, with nearly 50% of new suppliers winning tenders, making procurement more inclusive and competitive.

Zinit builds on a strong global foundation. Its team previously created Bidzaar, a procurement platform that scaled to over USD 15 billion in GMV and onboarded 150,000+ suppliers across Eastern Europe. This legacy informs Zinit's approach to delivering tailored innovation in complex, emerging markets.

In just six months in India, Zinit has attracted over 40 businesses, including Uflex, Vinati Organics, and Compass Group. More than 300 tenders across sectors like logistics, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and retail have already been facilitated on the platform. The company plans to accelerate momentum in 2025 with deeper investments in product innovation, talent, and customer success.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

AI Is Already Writing About 30% of Code at Microsoft and Google. Here's What It Means for Software Engineers.

Big Tech is spending tens of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Why 18 Minutes of Your Day Can Make You Better Than 95% of People

What if I told you that's all you need to surpass 95% of people in any skill? With 18 minutes of focused, consistent effort each day, you can turn small moments into massive progress.

By Rogers Healy
News and Trends

Salt Oral Care Raises USD 1 Mn from Lotus Holdings

The fresh capital will be deployed towards product innovation, R&D, branding and marketing, team expansion, and enhancing operational efficiency.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Maharashtra Approves EV Policy 2025, Offers Toll Waivers and Purchase Subsidies to Boost Adoption

Key highlights of the policy include a toll waiver for EV four-wheelers and buses on key expressways like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Atal Setu, and Samruddhi Mahamarg. On other highways, tolls will be halved.

By Entrepreneur Staff