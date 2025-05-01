With this move, the company aims to tap into India's vast USD 500 billion procurement market by introducing its AI-powered B2B procurement platform, designed to overhaul inefficient, manual systems still prevalent across industries.

Zinit, a global SaaS startup pioneering AI-led procurement transformation, has announced a USD 2 million investment to expand its operations in India. With this move, the company aims to tap into India's vast USD 500 billion procurement market by introducing its AI-powered B2B procurement platform, designed to overhaul inefficient, manual systems still prevalent across industries.

Despite projections placing India's B2B e-commerce market at USD 200 billion by 2030, much of the procurement landscape remains stuck in outdated workflows. Zinit is targeting the "tail spend" segment — a long-ignored portion that accounts for 30% of procurement value but 80% of transactions. By automating this high-frequency, low-value space, Zinit seeks to unlock massive efficiency gains for Indian businesses.

"India is a key market for Zinit's global expansion," said Anton Buzdalin, Co-founder of Zinit. "The country's procurement sector is ripe for innovation. This USD 2 million investment will strengthen our local operations, drive job creation, and deepen our partnerships with forward-thinking Indian enterprises."

Zinit's platform blends AI automation with a human-centric customer success approach. Its features include 1-click cross-border tendering, real-time supplier matching, multilingual support, and up to 80% reduction in tendering time. The company follows a success-based pricing model — businesses pay only when outcomes are achieved. Moreover, the platform emphasizes supplier diversity, with nearly 50% of new suppliers winning tenders, making procurement more inclusive and competitive.

Zinit builds on a strong global foundation. Its team previously created Bidzaar, a procurement platform that scaled to over USD 15 billion in GMV and onboarded 150,000+ suppliers across Eastern Europe. This legacy informs Zinit's approach to delivering tailored innovation in complex, emerging markets.

In just six months in India, Zinit has attracted over 40 businesses, including Uflex, Vinati Organics, and Compass Group. More than 300 tenders across sectors like logistics, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and retail have already been facilitated on the platform. The company plans to accelerate momentum in 2025 with deeper investments in product innovation, talent, and customer success.