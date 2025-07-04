Post-acquisition, the startup and its entire team will continue their operations from Zoho's new campus in Kottarakkara, Kerala.

Zoho Corporation, the parent company of Zoho and ManageEngine, has announced the acquisition of Kochi-based deeptech startup Asimov Robotics. The move underscores Zoho's commitment to strengthening its research and development capabilities in robotics and emerging technologies.

Founded in 2012, Asimov Robotics specializes in developing robotic solutions tailored to perform hazardous and repetitive tasks across various industries.

Post-acquisition, the startup and its entire team will continue their operations from Zoho's new campus in Kottarakkara, Kerala. The team will benefit from close mentorship and collaboration with Zoho's in-house experts, according to an official company statement.

The strategic acquisition aligns with Zoho's broader goal of building cutting-edge technology solutions in India, especially from rural regions. "Our Kottarakkara office will be dedicated to enhancing our R&D projects in fields like AI and robotics. We will also be partnering with other deeptech organisations to expand our impact," said Shailesh Davey, Co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corp.

The official announcement was made during the inauguration of Zoho's Kottarakkara campus, which was presided over by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal. Also present were Zoho US Co-founder Tony Thomas, Zoho Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu, Member of Parliament Kodikunnil Suresh, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika, and former ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath.

Speaking at the event, Finance Minister Balagopal said, "This collaboration with Zoho is a major step forward in building Kerala's local ecosystems. It will lead to IP creation, product R&D, and knowledge development from rural areas. The Kottarakkara campus is a model that could be replicated across the state."

The new facility, which can accommodate up to 250 employees, will initially focus on AI and robotics. Zoho has already been hiring local talent from nearby towns and villages, reinforcing its decentralisation strategy. The company opened its first office in Kottarakkara in 2024.

In addition, Zoho has launched a structured internship programme at the campus. The initiative includes a three-month foundational training in programming languages like C, C++, and Python, followed by six months of project-based learning. Successful interns are offered full-time positions, and to date, 40 employees have been onboarded through the programme.

Zoho has also partnered with the Kerala Startup Mission to support its Deep Tech Product Studio initiative, furthering its collaboration with emerging startups and innovators in the region.

With this acquisition and infrastructure investment, Zoho is positioning itself as a catalyst for deeptech innovation from rural India, paving the way for sustainable and inclusive technology development.