"The browser has become a major vulnerability point in organisations. Ulaa Enterprise (Enterprise Browser) offers granular policy control with usability, helping businesses reduce attack surfaces and maintain visibility," Mani Vembu, CEO of Zoho

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zoho Corporation has announced significant enhancements to its Customer Experience (CX) platform with advanced AI features, alongside the launch of Ulaa Enterprise, a secure browser built for enterprise environments. These developments are aimed at improving app creation, cross-functional collaboration, and digital workplace security.

The company has introduced deeper integration of Zia, its in-house AI engine, within the CX platform, enabling users to perform complex tasks with simple text prompts. New capabilities include agentic features that allow users to build custom reports, create CRM modules, and set up workflows without needing to write code. A notable addition is the 'image-to-design' function, which transforms images into visual CRM components through a no-code interface.

"Customer experience involves multiple teams, yet access to CRM data is often limited," said Mani Vembu, CEO of Zoho. "With CRM for Everyone, we're expanding access and empowering teams to create and customise using Zia, through plain language prompts and visual tools."

The CX platform now features tools such as Ask Zia for prompt-based report generation, connected records to link customer data across modules, and connected workflows for streamlined team coordination across departments including sales, marketing, onboarding, and legal.

Alongside these CX updates, Ulaa Enterprise, built on Chromium, offers data loss prevention, policy controls, and real-time threat detection. It targets the growing need for secure browser environments in businesses that rely heavily on cloud-based software.

Vembu noted the browser's relevance, stating, "The browser has become a major vulnerability point in organisations. Ulaa Enterprise offers granular policy control with usability, helping businesses reduce attack surfaces and maintain visibility."

The browser is equipped with features like centralised extension management, audit logs, and AI-driven phishing detection via ZeroPhish. It also includes productivity tools such as intelligent tab organisation. IT administrators in regulated sectors can deploy and manage Ulaa Enterprise across platforms—including mobile devices—with minimal overhead.

The launch follows Ulaa's recent recognition in the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge by MeitY and comes amid reported 2.5x growth in global downloads and user activity since its original release in 2023. Zoho emphasised that both offerings are built with a privacy-first approach. The company's AI models do not train on customer data and are designed to provide utility without inflating costs.

The CRM for Everyone feature set is now globally available, with team user licenses starting at INR 400 per user per year across all paid editions of Zoho CRM. Ulaa Enterprise is priced at INR 40 per device per month or INR 365 annually, with a three-month free trial available for enterprises.