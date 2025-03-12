The platform supports asynchronous collaboration, file management, business intelligence, and hybrid project management methodologies, catering to the evolving demands of enterprises

Zoho has launched Projects Plus, a unified project management platform designed for mid-sized and large organizations, integrating Zoho Projects, WorkDrive, Analytics, and Sprints. The platform supports asynchronous collaboration, file management, business intelligence, and hybrid project management methodologies, catering to the evolving demands of enterprises.

India has emerged as Zoho Projects' fastest-growing market, recording a 41 per cent year-on-year growth in 2024. Globally, revenue from Zoho Projects doubled, with 55 per cent of new users migrating from Microsoft Project and JIRA. The platform is used by HDFC Securities, UNO Minda, Vedantu, and Tata Chemicals Limited. To streamline operations, Zoho consolidated multiple tools into Projects Plus, addressing key enterprise needs such as data-driven project management, AI-powered automation, hybrid workflows, and collaboration tools.

"The surge in digitalization and hybrid work culture has increased the need for project management tools that integrate deeply into organizational software architecture," said Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho. "Projects Plus synthesizes AI-driven analytics, predictive insights, and security-focused capabilities to meet evolving global enterprise requirements."

Zoho's business intelligence features allow companies to analyze project data, predict risks, estimate timelines, and optimize resource allocation. Zia, Zoho's AI engine, enhances decision-making by providing real-time dashboards, risk analysis, and predictive insights.

Industry experts recognize the growing importance of AI in project management. Mrinal Rai, Assistant Director at ISG Research, noted that Zoho Projects Plus strengthens Zoho's enterprise footprint by offering hybrid project support, AI-driven insights, and third-party integrations.

Projects Plus integrates with Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace, and other collaboration and analytics tools, offering enterprises a comprehensive project management solution.