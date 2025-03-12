Since its launch in 2021, Zolve has witnessed rapid growth, becoming customer-level profitable in early 2024 and aiming for company-level profitability by the end of 2025

Cross-border neobank Zolve has raised USD 251 million in equity and debt funding to expand its financial solutions for skilled professionals and international students moving abroad. The Series B round was led by Creaegis, with participation from HSBC, SBI Investment, GMO Venture Partners, DG Daiwa Ventures, and existing investors such as Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sparta Group, and DST Global. The round also includes a warehouse line from Community Investment Management to bolster its growing credit portfolio.

Zolve, which has now moved over USD 1.2 billion for its 750,000 customers, addresses a long-standing challenge for global citizens—access to financial services without a local credit history. Traditional banks often classify newcomers as high-risk borrowers, limiting their access to credit. In contrast, Zolve leverages financial data from customers' home countries, offering them U.S. credit cards and checking accounts from day one, helping them build credit and seamlessly integrate into the financial system.

"The financial system isn't designed for mobility," said Raghu G, Founder and CEO of Zolve. "When talented people move countries, their financial history is erased overnight. We're changing that by giving global citizens access to credit and banking from the moment they arrive."

Since its launch in 2021, Zolve has witnessed rapid growth, becoming customer-level profitable in early 2024 and aiming for company-level profitability by the end of 2025. The company has also seen significant organic demand, with 70 per cent of customers acquired through referrals and word-of-mouth.

Commenting on the investment, Creaegis partners Prakash Parthasarathy and Nitish Bandi stated, "We are excited to partner with Raghu and the team to build a differentiated digital platform to solve a large use case for global professionals."

With the fresh capital, Zolve plans to expand into Canada, the UK, and Australia, while also diversifying its credit portfolio with auto loans, personal loans, and education loans. In the long term, the company aims to evolve into a full-stack financial platform, offering international money transfers, insurance, and investment products to global citizens. "Wherever global citizens move, Zolve moves with them," said Raghu G.