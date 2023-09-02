Zomato Launches AI Chatbot: Here's Everything You Need To Know The feature will be available to Zomato Gold customers only
Food delivery giant Zomato joins the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon by introducing a personalized chatbot called Zomato AI. The chatbot can help customers choose what they want to order.
"This intelligent, intuitive, and interactive foodie has been meticulously designed to assist you in placing orders. It aligns with your momentarily unique food & beverage preferences, dietary needs, and even your moods," the company said in a blog post.
Here are all the other details about the food delivery and restaurant aggregator platform's newly launched chatbot:
- The feature will be available to Zomato Gold customers only. It will be rolled out in stages.
- Zomato AI chatbot inside the Zomato app itself and will be available in the latest update of the app. Zomato Gold customers can, however, exclusively avail the features of Zomato AI.
- The chatbot can perform many tasks that can meet the customer's requirements. It can also answer some of the difficult questions. For instance, it can answer according to the fitness needs of an individual. "Can I eat something that is high protein and low carb? What should I eat when I'm hungover?" the blog post said.
- One of the significant advancements that the company claims to have made is the creation of numerous functions on Zomato that it is able to expose to its AI agents. "This allows the AI agents to dynamically call for whatever data they need in order to best serve the customer query," the blog stated.
Zomato AI will also offer the customer a widget that has a list of restaurants that would serve her or his favorite dishes. "Craving a specific dish? Zomato AI will present you with a widget, listing all the restaurants serving your desired dish. Unsure about what to order? No problem! Zomato AI can suggest a list of popular dishes or restaurants, taking the guesswork out of your meal selection," the blog post said.
According to news report, Zomato's competitor, Swiggy will also be launching the pilot for its AI voice-enabled chatbot in September.