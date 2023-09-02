The feature will be available to Zomato Gold customers only

Food delivery giant Zomato joins the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon by introducing a personalized chatbot called Zomato AI. The chatbot can help customers choose what they want to order.

"This intelligent, intuitive, and interactive foodie has been meticulously designed to assist you in placing orders. It aligns with your momentarily unique food & beverage preferences, dietary needs, and even your moods," the company said in a blog post.

Here are all the other details about the food delivery and restaurant aggregator platform's newly launched chatbot: