Zomato is reportedly in the final stage of discussions with the restaurants' representative body, the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), to allow restaurants to access customers' data.

Entrepreneur India has learned that this will be rolled out to customers as an optional feature. This essentially means that a customer can choose to share their data with the restaurant partner.

Confirming the upcoming feature, Zomato CEO Aditya Mangla said in a post that "the company is in the early stages of launching a feature on the app which gives customers the option to opt-in to receive marketing and promotional updates directly from restaurants."

"If and when consent is provided - only phone number will be shared with the restaurant. No other information will be shared," Mangla said.

NRAI, which represents more than 50,000 restaurants across India, is also said to have had similar conversations with Swiggy, though sources indicate that nothing has been formalized yet.

If implemented, it will mark the resolution of what is described as a decade-long conflict between restaurants and food aggregators. The two sides have, however, locked horns on a variety of other issues in the last few years.

Entrepreneur India has reached out to the NRAI and Swiggy for more information. We will update the story as soon as we hear from them

Level-playing Field

Restaurant owners have long opposed the data monopoly held by food aggregators. It is argued that the likes of Zomato and Swiggy leverage this masked customer data to enhance their brand equity and conduct more targeted and efficient marketing and promotional activities. Moreover, the data is said to have helped the aggregators launch their own private labels, creating a conflict with the restaurants they have partnered with.

To counter the duopoly, the restaurant community has explored alternatives such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), specifically because ONDC is designed to share customer data with the merchant (restaurant in this case), which is widely considered as a level playing field.

Earlier this year, Rapido's food venture Ownly partnered with NRAI to come up with a slightly more transparent framework wherein there are no additional packaging charges, and pricing across online and offline channels remains the same. In essence, the customer pays for the listed price along with tax for the food item. There is also a tier-based delivery charge system based on the distance of the restaurant.

"Zomato's decision to share customer data marks a defining shift in India's food delivery ecosystem. For restaurants, this restores something fundamental — the ability to understand and build direct relationships with their own customers," Sameer Sharma, founder of uEngage told Entrepreneur India.

"While consumer behaviour won't change overnight, this transparency will meaningfully accelerate the industry's move toward direct ordering channels over the next few quarters. Restaurants now have the tools to strengthen loyalty, improve repeat purchases and reduce over-dependence on intermediaries," Sharma added.

The move is likely to unlock a clear tailwind for resto-tech companies like uEngage as well as inspire restaurant operators to double down on their digital presence. It could very well help eradicate the problem of price parity or any other dark patterns.

So far, the government has taken a few steps to discourage the dark patterns online.

Apart from the notices, like the one mentioned above, the CCPA has also issued guidelines for the ecommerce sector. This includes "Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023" issued on November 30, 2023.

Earlier this year, "Advisory in terms of Consumer Protection Act,2019 on Self-Audit by E-Commerce Platforms for detecting the Dark Patterns on their platforms to create a fair, ethical and consumer centric digital ecosystem" was issued.

