Kul Bhushan
Latest
An INR 127 Crore Conflict: Meesho vs AWS, and the Power Imbalance in Cloud
Meesho is locked in a INR 127 crore arbitration tussle with AWS over alleged uncleared cloud bills.
Can Smart Rings Disrupt Digital Payments in India? Muse Wearables is Taking a Shot
Part of the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, Muse Wearables teams up with NPCI to bring digital payments through smart ring.
India's Crypto Sector Eyes a Boot with Coinbase's Renewed Focus, Investment in CoinDCX
CoinDCX says the latest investment will help enhance its product suite, introduce new onchain use cases for India, and expand into new markets.
Breaking Down Agentic Payments, UPI's AI Moment, And More
Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI partner to test Agentic Payments within ChatGPT in India.
CCI cautions against anticompetitive risks posed by Artificial Intelligence
India's AI market size is expected to grow from USD 7.84 billion in 2025 to USD 31.94 billion in 2031.
Dark Patterns Return to Spotlight Amid Compliance Indifference
Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi last week said that the firms charging extra on cash-on-delivery will face action from the government.