Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Video security company CP Plus has partnered with chipset giant Qualcomm to bring AI-enabled video security solutions for the Indian market.

As part of the partnership, CP Plus's product ecosystem will leverage Qualcomm's Dragonwing processors, along with the Qualcomm Insight Platform, to integrate on-device AI and edge-processing capabilities. The partnership also envisages acceleration of the adoption of intelligent, real-time, and actionable video analytics.

According to a joint release by the two companies, the solution, enabled through edge-boxes in the Video Management System (VMS), addresses safety-focused use cases across enterprises, industry, home, institutional, and public infrastructure, and sets new benchmarks for video security industries worldwide.

For the uninitiated, Qualcomm's Dragonwing processors are a new generation of enterprise-grade chips designed for Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. The platform comes with enhanced AI capabilities and support for high-end media and multi-OS support. Apart from IoT, these chipsets are designed for smart factories, retail tech, robotics, and so on.

The Qualcomm Insight Platform, on the other hand, helps improve conventional video security solutions using superficial AI to a more contextual and insight-driven video management. On CP Plus' ecosystem, the platform is expected to provide reduced latency, real-time alerts, actionable insights, and more.

With an LLM-based Gen AI Assistant built natively into the platform, Insight provides an intuitive natural language-based approach for users to query, understand, and interact with time-sensitive and complex events, according to Qualcomm and CP Plus.

With the option to process video on-premises through edge AI, the solution keeps sensitive data on site, reducing exposure to external networks. This air-gapped architecture delivers resilience critical for India's industrial and public safety environment, added the two companies.

"The collaboration between Qualcomm and CP PLUS represents an important development in integrating advanced AI and edge-processing capabilities within India's security sector. By combining Qualcomm's technology expertise with CP PLUS' extensive market presence, this collaboration has the potential to support Indian OEMs and contribute to the broader goals of the India's AI journey," Abhishek Singh, DG NIC & Additional Secretary-MeitY & CEO-India AI Mission, said in a statement.

India's CCTV Market: An Overview

India's CCTV market has continued to grow over the years due to a variety of factors. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is poised to go past USD 12 billion by 2030. In 2025, the India CCTV market size stood at USD 4.80 billion, estimates Research and Markets.

Even as there is a massive retail uptake for CCTVs, including residential premises, the government has also pushed for deep networks of such cameras through cities for better governance. Homegrown firms like CP Plus have also benefited from the stringent regulatory regime for imported devices, especially from China. Indian firms are also likely to benefit from the ban on China-made CCTVs in the US' government procurements. Though, it will also depend upon how India's trade relations remain with the US in the coming future.

Last year, India unveiled the amended Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021, which aimed to provide essential parameters for CCTVs operating in the country. These parameters included mechanisms to prevent physical tampering, better access controls, and privacy and security improvements.

CP Plus, Qualcomm Partnership

Aditya Khemka, Managing Director at CP Plus, tells Entrepreneur India that the AI integration will bring remarkable benefits to users. Khemka added that the data will remain with users but its management will become much better through integration of high-end cloud, give actionable insights, and more security controls.

He also disclosed that the company had been in talks with Qualcomm for a while on multiple fronts. "We have been talking about developing chips, which are for Asian markets, which you know are more cost effective solutions. They took a step to acquire a company in Taiwan last week, it was announced," Khemka added.

Khemka was referring to Qualcomm's latest acquisition of Taiwan-based Augentix, which provides low power image signal processors (ISP) and multimedia SoCs. According to an ET Telecom report, the acquisition will help Qualcomm provide edge-AI powered smart surveillance solutions for enterprise customers in India and globally.

"We are also using some of those chips in some of our portfolio. So, we will expand on that. (1:18) And they are big time coming up on AI solutions, on the chipset for AI, or camera embedded chips… We are already developing products, some are already finalised. And then they acquired another company for the AI SaaS solutions. This company also belongs to a lot … And this together with their power in our market, we will combine to provide solutions to the market," he added.

Nakul Duggal, EVP & Group General Manager, Automotive, Industrial & Embedded IoT and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, told Entrepreneur India that the intelligence is there in every video frame. With AI, the technology is now there to convert that video frame into something that is actionable.

"If you think about a video language model or a vision language model, you have the ability to predict. For example, if you have a camera at a traffic intersection and you detect in the camera frame that there is a child, and you know that there is no adult with the child, the meaning is that some action needs to be taken—somebody needs to be alerted," he said, explaining the AI technology under the hood.

"Today, if you were to apply classical AI, classical AI would just say, "Here is an adult, here is a child." But it would not make the conclusion that some action has to be taken. Somebody has to manually say, "I have to do something." The rate at which AI is evolving, you can actually train AI to say, "If you are at a traffic intersection and you see something that is abnormal, now you take action." I think the best way to think about it is the footprint of cameras that exist already in our society—the footprint of cameras that CP Plus is building. Every single camera video frame is an opportunity to extract intelligence. What you use that for depends upon the situation that it is deployed in," he added.

Separately, Savi Soin, Sr. Vice President & President, Qualcomm India said in a statement, "As India transforms its industrial and public infrastructure systems, advanced video security and edge AI are becoming essential enablers of scale, efficiency and resilience. Through this collaboration, CP PLUS and Qualcomm Technologies are delivering solutions built for India and in India- strengthening real-time visibility, improving consistency across critical operations, and enabling faster, data-driven decision-making."

"Powered by Qualcomm Technologies' leading innovation in edge AI, the collaboration brings future-ready, intelligent video capabilities into the heart of India's video intelligence and safety ecosystem," he added.

Having said that, CP Plus-parent Aditya Infotech, had launched IPO in July-August 2025, raising INR 1,300 crore, and listing at an over 50% premium on the Indian stock exchange. At the time of publishing this copy, CP Plus traded at INR 1,537.10, significantly higher than the opening price of INR 1,468.70.