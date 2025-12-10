By 2030, the company plans to generate an additional one million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs.

Amazon plans to invest more than USD 35 billion across all its businesses in India through 2030, the ecommerce giant announced at its annual Smbhav Summit held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In addition to focussing on business expansion, Amazon India said, the company will focus on three strategic focus areas: AI, exports, and job creation.

At the Summit, the company said it will focus on accelerating digital transformation, strengthening infrastructure, and supporting innovation across the country. It will double down on expanding AI capabilities, enhancing logistics infrastructure, supporting small business growth and creating jobs.

Amazon further announced it will help create 1 million job opportunities by 2030. The company disclosed that it supported approximately 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across India in 2024, spanning technology, operations, logistics, retail, and creative services. These new jobs will come from Amazon's business expansion as well as its growing fulfillment and delivery network, which simultaneously supports parallel industries including packaging, manufacturing, and transportation services.

Furthermore, Amazon revealed it has enabled exports over USD 20 billion from India as it marks the 10th anniversary of its Amazon Global Selling program in the country. Now, it has set a target of enabling USD 80 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports from India by 2030.

Amazon also announced the launch of a new program called "Accelerate Exports", a manufacturing-focused initiative designed to connect digital entrepreneurs with trusted manufacturers while enabling manufacturers to become successful global sellers.

As part of the program, Amazon will host on-ground onboarding drives in over 10 manufacturing clusters across India, including cities like Tirupur, Kanpur, and Surat. Amazon announced a partnership with the Apparel Export Promotion Council of India to help scale the program across India.

As expected, AI remained under the spotlight at the Amazon event. The company announced that it will bring AI benefits to 15 million small businesses, with sellers on Amazon.in already using AI-powered tools like Seller Assistant, Next Gen Selling, and others. It will also help improve shopping experiences for hundreds of millions of shoppers through innovations like Lens AI for visual discovery, conversational shopping with Rufus, and multilingual experiences that overcome literacy barriers.

Moreover, it aims to help support 4 million government school students with AI education and career exploration opportunities through AI curriculum, technology career tours, hands-on AI sandbox experiences, and teacher training programs.

Amit Agarwal, Senior VP Emerging Markets, Amazon said in a statement, "We are humbled to have been a part of India's digital transformation journey over the past 15 years, with Amazon's growth in India perfectly aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. We have invested at scale in growing the physical and digital infrastructure for small businesses in India, creating millions of jobs, and taking Made-in-India global. Looking ahead, we're excited to continue being a catalyst for India's growth, as we democratize access to AI for millions of Indians, create 1 million job opportunities, and quadruple cumulative ecommerce exports enabled to $80 billion by 2030."

This follows Microsoft's announcement that it will invest over USD 17 billion in India. The company plans to deploy the investment over four years (CY 2026 to 2029) — to advance India's Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, skilling and ongoing operations.