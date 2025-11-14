The agreement marks the beginning of a joint effort to build new AI driven teaming technologies for drone swarms.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zuppa, Chennai-based developer of cybersecure autopilots for unmanned systems, has signed a MoU with Eighth Dimension, a deep tech startup from Germany known for its work in advanced artificial intelligence for autonomous platforms.

The agreement marks the beginning of a joint effort to build new AI driven teaming technologies for drone swarms.

According to both companies, the collaboration will focus on creating algorithms that allow groups of drones to coordinate, learn from their surroundings, and identify objects in real time. These capabilities will be integrated into Zuppa's existing unmanned aerial vehicles, strengthening the company's work on autonomous drones that can function in demanding and unpredictable environments.

Venkatesh Sai, Founder and Technical Director at Zuppa, said, "By joining forces with Eighth Dimension, we are taking a significant step toward the future of autonomous aerial intelligence. Their expertise in distributed AI systems and real time context learning complements our focus on rugged and field proven UAV platforms. Together we aim to redefine what swarm coordination and situational awareness can achieve in both defense and industrial applications."

Eighth Dimension, led by founder Dr Gaganpreet Singh, develops frameworks that allow drones and robotic units to perceive and act collectively.

Dr Singh noted, "Zuppa's deep experience in UAV design and deployment perfectly aligns with our mission to bring AI enabled autonomy to real world systems. This partnership bridges European AI innovation with Indian engineering strength, unlocking new potential for scalable intelligent aerial systems."

Research teams from India and Germany will work together on model development, onboard integration, and field trials. Early prototypes showcasing the new swarming features are expected to be ready in 2025.