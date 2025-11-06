Zynk Raises USD 5 Mn to Strengthen Liquidity-Free Cross-Border Payments The seed round was led by Hivemind Capital with participation from Alliance DAO, Coinbase Ventures, Transpose Platform VC, Polymorphic Capital, Tykhe Ventures, and Contribution Capital.

Hyderabad-based financial infrastructure startup Zynk has raised USD 5 million in a seed funding round led by Hivemind Capital to advance its goal of making global payments instant.

The round also saw participation from Alliance DAO, Coinbase Ventures, Transpose Platform VC, Polymorphic Capital, Tykhe Ventures, and Contribution Capital.

Zynk plans to use the funds to expand its payment corridors, enhance compliance systems, and establish global partnerships.

Founded by former executives from Amazon Pay, Morgan Stanley, and Harvard, the startup is building a real-time cross-border payment system that eliminates the need for pre-funded liquidity.

Its platform supports instant settlements across major currencies such as the US dollar, euro, dirham, rupee, peso, and peso filipino, catering to remittance providers, payment processors, and B2B platforms.

Since launching quietly in April 2025, Zynk claims to have reported a 70 percent monthly growth rate, reflecting growing interest in its liquidity-free settlement network. The company's technology integrates liquidity into its network, enabling partners to enter new markets faster and operate efficiently without maintaining local reserves.

Competitors in this space include Nium, Wise, Ripple, and TerraPay.
