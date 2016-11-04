Turbulent Times At Twitter India As Top #2 exit The micro-blogging site has seen the departure of its top two executives leaving the industry wondering if the company will end up wrapping its operations in Asia.

By Aashika Jain

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

rvlsoft | Shutterstock

October has ended in turmoil for Twitter in India. The micro-blogging site has seen the departure of its top two executives leaving the industry wondering if the company will end up wrapping its operations in Asia.

Parminder Singh, the Managing Director of Southeast Asia, Midde East and India, has called it a day at Twitter after a 3-year long stint. Singh announced his exit just three days later to the exit of Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly, who left the company after a 4-year long stint.

The company said its senior director of Asia Pacific, LatAm, Middle East and Africa, Maya Hari, will now take over Singh's responsibilities while Taranjeet Singh will remain the business head for India.

Among the biggies left at Twitter include India head of news Raheel Khursheed and business development head Arvinder Gujral.

This comes at a time when CEO Jack Dorsey announced a 9 per cent cut in Twitter's workforce to mitigate high costs and streamline the company's operations.

Twitter, which employs 3,900 staff across 35 offices globally, is expected to now concentrate on videos and pictures, which no longer fall under Twitter's famous 140-character restriction.

According to San Francisco-based app intelligence firm App Annie, Twitter's average user base in India grew 35 per cent month-on-month in India compared to 4% in the US in September.

Under former CEO Dick Costolo, Twitter acquired Indian startup Bengaluru-based marketing firm ZipDial, most of whose staff has now been laid off.

Last year saw the return of Dorsey as the CEO, who was observed to have separate plans for ZipDial. The US giant had earlier intended to use ZipDial's tens of millions of users to increase its India presence.
Aashika Jain

Entrepreneur Staff

Former Associate Editor, Entrepreneur India

Journalist in the making since 2006! My fastest fingers have worked for India's business news channel CNBC-TV18, global news wire Thomson Reuters, the digital arm of India’s biggest newspaper The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as the Digital Head. 

