4 Major Tech- Announcements Of The Week Google reneged on its commitment to remove third-party cookies from Chrome, OpenAI introduced its challenger to Google search, Meta revealed its most advanced language model to date, and more. Let's look at the top 4 tech stories of the week without further ado.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

1. OpenAI releases SearchGPT, an alternative search engine to Google:

Following months of speculation, Sam Altman-led startup OpenAI has revealed SearchGPT. The new function is only accessible through a waiting list at the moment and is in the "prototype" stage, but it will eventually be made available to all users. In a blogpost about new search feature, OpenAI wrote, "We're testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources."

2. Meta takes on GPT-4o by introducing latest language model:

Llama 3.1 405B, the newest open-source language model from Meta, is reportedly competitive with GPT-4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet in benchmaker and human evaluations. The new model is said to offer additional use case scenarios including synthetic data generation and model distillation, and it comes with a context window of 128k tokens.

3. Apple Maps now available on the web:

The online public beta of Apple Maps was released by tech giant Apple, enabling people worldwide to use the service straight from their computers. Using the Chrome and Safari browsers, users can access the new web-based Apple Maps, which delivers detailed place descriptions, driving and walking instructions, and gas station information straight to their desktops. It is said that users may now search for different locations, read detailed information including images, working hours, ratings, and reviews, and obtain driving and walking directions right from their browser. The goal of this web-based version of Apple Maps is to provide a powerful navigation tool without requiring a separate app.

4. Google backtracks decision to remove third party cookies in Chrome:

Google declared on Monday that it will no longer carry out its plan to delete third-party cookies from its Chrome browser, marking a significant shift in policy. Rather, a new system that lets consumers choose their tracking options across all of Google's search products will be unveiled by the internet giant. As stated in a blog post by Google's Vice President of Privacy Sandbox, Anthony Chavez, this new strategy aims to provide people more control over their browsing data.
