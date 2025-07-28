For FY26 and beyond, our ambition is clear — to expand our market share to 18–20 percent, driven by a balanced growth strategy that cuts across product categories, customer segments, and geographies, says Harish Kohli, president & MD, Acer India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With Artificial Intelligence (AI), hybrid work, and digital adoption reshaping consumer patterns, innovation is the only key to staying ahead in the vying tech world. Personal computer (PC) manufacturer Acer India, recently celebrated 25 years in the country, with a diverse portfolio spanning personal computing, gaming, and lifestyle segments. In FY26 it aims at sustaining double-digit growth, consolidating current hold in core categories like PCs, gaming, and commercial devices, while aggressively scaling emerging businesses in AI PCs and consumer electronics. "FY26 represents a defining phase in Acer India's growth journey. We see FY26 as a year where Acer India will not just grow in market share but also deepen its strategic relevance by delivering meaningful innovation, strengthening our local manufacturing ecosystem, and expanding our retail footprint in both metros and emerging markets," said Harish Kohli, president & Managing Director, Acer India.

Acer India has firmly established itself among the top PC brands in the country, closing FY25 with an overall market share of around 15 percent. In consumer notebooks, especially in the thin-and-light and gaming categories, it has gained ground; and in gaming PCs, the Predator and Nitro series have helped the brand be synonymous with performance gaming in India.

"For FY26 and beyond, our ambition is clear — to expand our market share to 18–20 percent, driven by a balanced growth strategy that cuts across product categories, customer segments, and geographies. Our approach is not just to chase numbers but to build long-term consumer relationships and brand loyalty," the CEO said.

The company is aligned with the Make in India initiative, not just as a compliance measure but as a core business strategy. Today, a significant percentage of its commercial desktops, all-in-ones, and an increasing share of notebooks are assembled and configured in India. It has also begun exporting Made-in-India devices to select markets. The investments are directed towards expanding manufacturing capacities in collaboration with OEM partners under the PLI scheme; increasing value addition through local sourcing, assembly, and customization to cater to both domestic and export markets. Besides building strategic partnerships with local manufacturers and global component suppliers, it aims at enhancing the competitiveness of India as a manufacturing hub.

The expansion roadmap ensures Acer is not just a PC brand but a comprehensive technology solutions provider. "In addition to consolidating our leadership in commercial PCs we are expanding aggressively in premium consumer laptops, gaming, and AI-enabled devices. Beyond hardware, we are investing in the gaming ecosystem through partnerships, tournaments like the Predator League, and community engagement. We are also scaling our consumer electronics portfolio with products such as air purifiers, smart TVs, kitchen appliances, and vacuum cleaners. Acerpure is a key growth pillar, supported by local manufacturing and growing retail presence. Enterprise Solutions (Altos) has significant potential in India's data economy and is expanding server and workstation business through Altos India — providing solutions for AI, research, and enterprise computing needs," the CEO explained.

Moreover, the AI laptop market in India is poised for exponential growth over the next three–five years. As AI moves from cloud to edge computing, on-device AI capabilities will become critical — enhancing productivity, security, and user experience. Acer has a strategy to lead in this space by launching cutting-edge AI laptops with on-device NPUs (Neural Processing Units), like the Acer Swift 14 AI and Predator Helios AI series. Acer will offer attractive financing options and bundled offers to drive adoption among students, creators, and professionals. This will be coupled with building awareness through retail experience zones, interactive demos, and digital campaigns to educate customers on the tangible benefits of AI PCs. "We believe AI PCs will be a transformational category — much like the smartphone revolution — and we are committed to being at the forefront of this change in India," he said.

India's growth story is incomplete without the contribution of its Tier II, III cities and Acer is tapping into the market. These markets represent a new wave of aspirational consumers seeking quality products with robust after-sales support. Its retail strategy focuses on expanding exclusive Acer brand stores and partner-led outlets in these cities, strengthening multi-brand distribution partnerships with local channel players, localizing marketing initiatives that connect with community sentiments and consumer needs and enhancing service infrastructure to build lasting customer relationships. "We plan to double our retail footprint in the next two–three years, making Acer accessible to customers across urban and semi-urban India," Kohli added.

The company's long-term vision is to be the most trusted technology partner for Indian consumers and businesses — known for innovation, reliability, and value.