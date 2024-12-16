AI and AI Agents Emerge as Top Tech Trends for 2025

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Artificial intelligence agents are the future of AI and emerging as a top technology trend for 2025. In simple words, an AI agent is a software that can perform tasks on behalf of a user. They can automate processes, make decisions, and make intelligent interactions with their environment.

The global AI agents market size was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 45.1 per cent from 2024-30, according to Grand View Research. Increased demand for automation, advancements in natural language processing (NLP), and rising demand for personalized customer experiences are primarily driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of cloud computing has made it easier and cost-effective for businesses to deploy AI agents.

"2025 will be the year of the AI agent. As agents grow richer in interactivity and start to reach across more than just text and into audio and visual elements, they will bring about a powerful cultural shift in how humans collaborate with AI. Agents are already quite good at augmenting and accelerating our work…in the next year, they will get even better at performing highly specific tasks, taking specialized actions, and integrating across products, all with humans in the loop," said Jamil Valliani, Head of Product – AI, Atlassian, an Australian software company.

"I am most excited to see agents becoming exponentially more sophisticated in how they can collaborate with teams to handle complex tasks. Agents are benefitting from rapidly evolving foundation models, reasoning over increasingly rich data sets, and gaining the ability to take more actions. These advancements will not only yield better results when handling tasks but also allow the agent to continually learn and handle increasingly complex problems," Valliani added.

Screen recording tool Loom predicts that teams will fully embrace asynchronous work as the foundation for AI-driven collaboration. "Companies will recognize the immense value of high-fidelity, documented contexts—especially through asynchronous video—which AI can index and convert to other formats in powerful ways. We will see a surge in content transformation from video to metadata and text, with AI agents converting these inputs into efficient workflows and actionable insights," said Joe Thomas, Head of Product Management, Loom.

Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI) believes AI, connected software, and electric vehicles (EVs) will disrupt the automotive industry in the coming year.

"At the core of this transformation are AI and advanced software, which are fast becoming the digital backbone of tomorrow's vehicles. These technologies are enhancing vehicle intelligence, making cars safer, more efficient, and adaptable to future challenges. AI-driven predictive maintenance reduces downtime, while advanced analytics optimize everything from route planning to fuel efficiency," said Raghavendra Vaidya, MD and CEO of DTICI.

At the same time, the shift towards EVs is gaining significant momentum, with government policies, expanding charging infrastructure, and growing consumer demand fuelling this transition, Vaidya said. "EVs have now moved beyond the niche market to become mainstream. India is expected to emerge as the third-largest EV market by 2025, with 2.5 million EVs on the road, highlighting India's commitment to a sustainable, electric future. Innovations in battery technology—such as faster charging times, extended range, and enhanced durability—will make EVs more practical and accessible for everyday use. Additionally, the growth of local production for critical EV components, like batteries and motors, will enhance India's self-sufficiency in the global EV ecosystem," he added.

To be sure, while AI and AI agents are set to transform the industry, these technologies are also changing the job market.

"While some traditional jobs are becoming less common, new roles like data scientists, AI specialists, and machine learning engineers are growing quickly. Many of these jobs did not exist few years ago and there will be many new jobs that will get created by 2030 that do not exist today. Emerging technologies such as AI are expected to generate approximately 4.7 million new technology jobs in India by 2027," said Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital.

"The rise of AI is not just about job creation but also the transformation of existing roles. AI is not just about replacing repetitive tasks; it's helping people work smarter and driving innovation across industries like healthcare, education, and manufacturing. This shift is creating exciting opportunities but also a clear need for workers to learn new skills. To make the most of these changes, we need to focus on reskilling and upskilling," added Sharma.