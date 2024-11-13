India is on track to increase its workforce from 423.73 million in 2023 to 457.62 million by 2028, reflecting a net gain of 33.89 million workers.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) will transform the talent landscape across India's key growth sectors, generating 2.73 million new tech jobs by 2028, according to a new research commissioned by ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation. Among the world's fastest-growing major economies, India is on track to increase its workforce from 423.73 million in 2023 to 457.62 million by 2028, reflecting a net gain of 33.89 million workers.

The research commissioned from leading learning company, Pearson, shows that the retail sector is set to lead employment growth, requiring an additional 6.96 million workers to fuel its expansion. This surge presents retail professionals with a valuable opportunity to upskill in areas like Software Application Development and Data Engineering, equipping them for a tech-driven landscape. This is followed by manufacturing (1.50 million jobs), education (0.84 million jobs), and healthcare (0.80 million jobs), propelled by expected economic growth and tech transformation.

"AI will be a key catalyst for job creation across India's growth engines, particularly in roles requiring advanced technical skills. This strategic emphasis will not only create more high-value opportunities for professionals but will also empower them to build enduring digital careers. Through initiatives like 'RiseUp with ServiceNow' and strategic partnerships with local universities and government programs, we are bridging the skills gap and empowering India's workforce with the tools to succeed. By equipping our talent with these essential skills, we can ensure that India remains a leader in the global tech economy," said Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology & Business Center.

Tech-related jobs are growing across industries, with professional, scientific, and technical services, manufacturing, and telecommunications among the sectors poised for expansion. Leading this trend are Software Application Developers, with an expected increase of 109,700 positions. Other notable roles include Systems Software Developers (48,800 new jobs) and Data Engineers (48,500 new jobs).

Web Developers, Data Analysts, and Software Testers are also on the rise, with projected additions of 48,500, 47,800, and 45,300 roles, respectively. Additionally, roles such as Data Integration Specialists, Database Architects, Data Scientists, and Computer and Information Systems Managers are expected to see increases ranging from 42,700 to 43,300 positions. Impact of emerging technologies will also be felt across industries such as energy, government services, and utilities, fueling workforce growth through technology-driven advancements.

A recent Nasscom-BCG report stated that India's AI market, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25-35 per cent is projected to reach USD 17 billion by 2027. This growth is fueled by multiple factors including increasing enterprise tech spending, India's growing AI talent base and a significant increase in AI investments.

Gen AI Reshapes Tech Roles in IT

Key tech roles were evaluated at a task level to explore how the impact of emerging technologies differs across them. Among these, Systems Administrators will experience the largest shift, with 6.9 hours of their weekly tasks automated or augmented by emerging technologies. AI Systems Engineers will also benefit significantly from Gen AI, with half of the total tech impact on this role coming directly from AI technologies.

Similarly, Implementation Consultants are poised to benefit significantly from the integration of Generative AI, saving 1.9 hours per week as AI takes over repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on more strategic projects. Even the least-impacted role, Platform Owners, could save nearly half an hour each week. Emerging technologies will revolutionize roles across the tech ecosystem, enabling professionals to work smarter and faster.

The 'RiseUp with ServiceNow' program is a global initiative focused on equipping young engineers with practical, job-ready skills, with a goal of training 1 million individuals in high-demand digital competencies worldwide by 2024. 97,695 Indians have gained skills on the company's AI platform within the last 12 months.